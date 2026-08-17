MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5660: Improvements and Fixes - page 2
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New update, but same problems. My platforms work slowly, charts frozen, since update 5640. Actually it's worse now. Last week I could work with at least one open platform, now not even that. I usually worked with 5 open platforms, which is now totally impossible.
I am seriously considering stopping working with metatrader, after many years of doing so. I will file the appropriate complaints with my brokers.
Did you try to install a complete new MT5 platform ?
Did you try to downgrade to 5430 ?
Please do not let it automatically reset the "Fixed maximum" and "Fixed minimum" price levels here.
Nouvelle mise à jour, mais mêmes problèmes. Mes plateformes sont lentes et les graphiques sont figés depuis la mise à jour 5640. En fait, c'est pire maintenant. La semaine dernière, je pouvais travailler avec au moins une plateforme ouverte ; maintenant, même pas. J'avais l'habitude d'en utiliser cinq, ce qui est désormais totalement impossible.
Après de nombreuses années d'utilisation de MetaTrader, j'envisage sérieusement d'y mettre fin. Je déposerai les réclamations nécessaires auprès de mes courtiers.
Hello, I've had the same problem for a week.
After days of searching, I used AI and found this:
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Clear the cache and rendering history: Tools → Options → Graphics tab → click Clear Cache (or "Reset") if available.
Right-click on each symbol in the Market Observatory → "Refresh".
Also manually delete the cache folder if necessary:
Close MT5 → go to C:
\Users\YourName\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\[your instance]\Bases\[your broker]\history → delete the .hcc files (compressed history) → restart MT5 (it will be redownloaded).
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For the past few hours, everything seems to be working again.
I'm not a computer expert, so that might not be the reason, but since everything is working again... If it helps.
PS: But if we open multiple MT5 instances, the problem returns :((
Did you try to install a complete new MT5 platform ?
Did you try to downgrade to 5430 ?
Hello. Reporting the same problem I had with previous build 5640. The commands slow down. Along with the journal, I'm attaching a video, showing how dragging the lines on an trade manager EA I use moves slowly and in steps. Dragging the price on the right side of a plain chart shows the same. Downgrading to build 5509 solves the problem.
P.S. I had to upload the video as it's too big for the allowed size as an attachment https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jy5_l2suxorQBuy0MxkKhxz1M-3ZI2BN/view?usp=sharing
Hello. Reporting the same problem I had with previous build 5640. The commands slow down. Along with the journal, I'm attaching a video, showing how dragging the lines on an trade manager EA I use moves slowly and in steps. Dragging the price on the right side of a plain chart shows the same. Downgrading to build 5509 solves the problem.
P.S. I had to upload the video as it's too big for the allowed size as an attachment https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jy5_l2suxorQBuy0MxkKhxz1M-3ZI2BN/view?usp=sharing
Clear the cache and rendering history: Tools → Options → Graphics tab → click Clear Cache (or "Reset") if available.
Right-click on each symbol in the Market Observatory → "Refresh".
Curiously none of my MT5 Terminals have any of these two buttons/options. I wonder why if I have the most updated version :T
The buggy AI response has likely misidentified the Market Watch window and Symbols==>Specification.
Anyway, you can go to the following directory as AI said. Note that you don't have to close MT5 as AI said. Just go to File==>Open Data Folder==>bases==>history, and delete the hcc files within each symbol folder.
\Users\YourName\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\[your instance]\Bases\[your broker]\history → delete the .hcc files (compressed history) → restart MT5 (it will be redownloaded).
Thanks. Can you post your Journal log file please ?