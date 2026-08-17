MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5660: Improvements and Fixes - page 3
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Please forgive my ignorance, I thought the one I posted was the journal log. Can you point me to the right path and name, please?
It was the Experts log. Journal tab is beside the Experts one.
New update, but same problems. My platforms work slowly, charts frozen, since update 5640. Actually it's worse now. Last week I could work with at least one open platform, now not even that. I usually worked with 5 open platforms, which is now totally impossible.
I am seriously considering stopping working with metatrader, after many years of doing so. I will file the appropriate complaints with my brokers.
Could be a Windows issue. Since I've migrated to Linux Mint MetaTrader 5 is significantly faster (among other things). However there are problems here too.
A LOT of "0120:fixme:file:GetLongPathNameW UNC pathname L"\\\\?\\C:\\Program Files\\MetaTrader 5\\MQL5"" error messages are written into ~/.xsession-errors file. Its size is increasing rapidly. I have to redirect this to /dev/null with
ln -sf /dev/null ~/.xsession-errors
if I want to spare my SSD.
It was the Experts log. Journal tab is beside the Experts one.
Please do not let it automatically reset the "Fixed maximum" and "Fixed minimum" price levels here.
It was the Experts log. Journal tab is beside the Experts one.
Here's my journal log for today while the issue is occurring again.
This version is still having the same issue that causes the chart to lag and even worse. The execution of indicators is just not working as it used to. I had to resort to almost absurd workarounds just to make MT5 usable.
Here is one example that I use just at the beginning to drop all calculations. I never had to resort to such absurd conditions. I don't think these should even exist...
Hello. Reporting the same problem I had with previous build 5640. The commands slow down. Along with the journal, I'm attaching a video, showing how dragging the lines on an trade manager EA I use moves slowly and in steps. Dragging the price on the right side of a plain chart shows the same. Downgrading to build 5509 solves the problem.
P.S. I had to upload the video as it's too big for the allowed size as an attachment https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jy5_l2suxorQBuy0MxkKhxz1M-3ZI2BN/view?usp=sharing
I installed a new version from scratch updated to build 5660, but my problem still persists, while build 5509 still works fine.
Just for the record, at some point I was sure that I saw an update (maybe 5667-March 3rd. Did I dream about it?) with still the same lagging issue, but now the latest is back to 5660.
I installed a new version from scratch updated to build 5660, but my problem still persists, while build 5509 still works fine.
Just for the record, at some point I was sure that I saw an update (maybe 5667-March 3rd. Did I dream about it?) with still the same lagging issue, but now the latest is back to 5660.
You would need to check if you are still experiencing this issue with a "naked" chart.
So remove the tools you are using, one at a time, and see if the lagging/freezing is still there or not.
It's perfectly possible that a tool works well with 5509 but not with 5660 due to the change of GUI rendering engine.
I'm running MT5 Portable on Windows 11. After upgrading to Build 5660 auto-update is triggered by showing Help > About (in order to check the current version). After the update is re-applied, the Build number is still 5660 with the same behavior.
You would need to check if you are still experiencing this issue with a "naked" chart.
So remove the tools you are using, one at a time, and see if the lagging/freezing is still there or not.
It's perfectly possible that a tool works well with 5509 but not with 5660 due to the change of GUI rendering engine.