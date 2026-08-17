MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5660: Improvements and Fixes - page 6
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I have done that: no change. As of today I have an instance updated to 5663 (installed from scratch) and another one to beta 5672 and there's no difference, whether with naked charts or not. Meanwhile the one that I keep downgrading to 5509 keeps working smoothly in any condition.
You would need to check if you are still experiencing this issue with a "naked" chart.
So remove the tools you are using, one at a time, and see if the lagging/freezing is still there or not.
It's perfectly possible that a tool works well with 5509 but not with 5660 due to the change of GUI rendering engine.
As of today March 16th I still experience the lagging problem I reported 10 days ago. On a naked chart the first half of the video attached shows the evident lag and slowness while dragging vertically the price column (version 5 b5687-beta version but normal release makes no difference); the second half shows how smoothly a downgrade to build 5509 is working. Still no hope to get it fixed?
From your video :
Both you Terminal 5687 and 5509 have the same path, how is that possible ? Did I miss something ?
Hello everyone,
I’d like to propose a new feature for MetaTrader 5: the ability to save individual templates for drawing tools, especially for the Fibonacci Retracement and other similar tools.
Currently, MT5 allows you to save templates for the entire chart, but there is no option to save only the settings for a drawing tool (custom levels, colors, line styles, label visibility, etc.).
This forces traders to manually reconfigure the Fibonacci tool every time they use it on a new chart, which is time-consuming and can lead to errors or inconsistencies in analysis.
The functionality I propose would be:
- When right-clicking on a drawing tool, add the options “Save as Template” and “Load Template”
- Allow for multiple saved templates per tool type (e.g., “Aggressive Fibonacci,” “Conservative Fibonacci,” etc.)
- Have the template save: levels, colors, line thickness, labels, and any other tool properties
This improvement would be very useful for technical traders who use these tools regularly and need consistency in their methodology.
I hope the MetaQuotes team will consider this proposal. Thank you!
Did you try to install a complete new MT5 platform ?
Did you try to downgrade to 5430 ?
Fixed confirm.
And...
Please do not let it automatically reset the "Fixed maximum" and "Fixed minimum" price levels here.
It really makes me feel restricted and uncomfortable when moving the chart. Every time I change the timeframe, I have to repeat several steps again just to allow the chart to move up and down with a wider space.
Once again, I sincerely hope for this improvement. I really hope our engineers pay attention to this issue, as I am truly looking forward to this change in MT5.
Hello everyone,
I’d like to propose a new feature for MetaTrader 5: the ability to save individual templates for drawing tools, especially for the Fibonacci Retracement and other similar tools.
Currently, MT5 allows you to save templates for the entire chart, but there is no option to save only the settings for a drawing tool (custom levels, colors, line styles, label visibility, etc.).
This forces traders to manually reconfigure the Fibonacci tool every time they use it on a new chart, which is time-consuming and can lead to errors or inconsistencies in analysis.
The functionality I propose would be:
- When right-clicking on a drawing tool, add the options “Save as Template” and “Load Template”
- Allow for multiple saved templates per tool type (e.g., “Aggressive Fibonacci,” “Conservative Fibonacci,” etc.)
- Have the template save: levels, colors, line thickness, labels, and any other tool properties
This improvement would be very useful for technical traders who use these tools regularly and need consistency in their methodology.
I hope the MetaQuotes team will consider this proposal. Thank you!
Once again, I sincerely hope for this improvement. I really hope our engineers pay attention to this issue, as I am truly looking forward to this change in MT5.
From what I understand, issues like this have a higher chance of being seen if they’re reported directly to MetaQuotes via the Service Desk.
The forum is great for discussion, but I think official reports are more likely to reach the developers themselves.
I could be wrong though, so feel free to correct me if that’s not the case.
From what I understand, issues like this have a higher chance of being seen if they’re reported directly to MetaQuotes via the Service Desk.
The forum is great for discussion, but I think official reports are more likely to reach the developers themselves.
I could be wrong though, so feel free to correct me if that’s not the case.
You are wrong.
The forum is the correct place to make suggestions. The ServiceDesk is dealing with financial issues only.
You are wrong.
The forum is the correct place to make suggestions. The ServiceDesk is dealing with financial issues only.
Got it, thanks for clarifying Alain.
I was under the impression that the Service Desk might also handle this kind of feedback, but good to know the forum is the right place for suggestions like these.
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MT5 does not cache old ex5-files. There can be many thing to check. How do you differentiate versions? Did you check that you're accessing MT5 with the same work directory (MQL5 and subfolders)? For example, if you access MT5 via RPD, the work folder may differ from what you expect.
Why do you write "sometimes" - what's special is in these times?