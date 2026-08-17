MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5660: Improvements and Fixes - page 8

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Veve Viskup #:
MT5 beta build 5703 has bug. Every time you restart, it will change all charts to timeframe H1 or other than what you had set.
Luu Tuan Trung #:

@Alain Verleyen

I have the same issue. The first time everything is H1, but if I change the timeframe, the next time I open MT5 it randomly switches to a different timeframe.

Fixed in 5707.
 
Soewono Effendi #:

There you have it. Good luck.

Thanks. Sorry but I can't reproduce it, I tried with Windows 10 and Windows 11, and with different builds.

My Windows is in English, not sure it can make a difference.

Seems something is wrong with Wingdings font on your computer.

 
Stefan P. #:

None of the "Arrows" items from the Insert menu appear in the Objects window (see attached screenshots).
In case you want to delete all those "Arrows" items in your charts, you have to manually scroll for them in order to delete every single one manually.

What if you click on "Alle" (List all) button ?
 
Alain Verleyen #:

Thanks. Sorry but I can't reproduce it, I tried with Windows 10 and Windows 11, and with different builds.

My Windows is in English, not sure it can make a difference.

Seems something is wrong with Wingdings font on your computer.

thanks for trying on your computer.
It used to work before latest update.

Anyway, just wait and see if others might have similar issues or not.

It would be helpful if one can see any failure/error messages in journal log instead of silent failure.



UPDATE:
It turns out, the issue is caused by Windows  (beta) "feature" as described here:

 
Alain Verleyen #:
What if you click on "Alle" (List all) button ?
Then the Objects window shows them. Thank you very much for your help!
 
Soewono Effendi #:
thanks for trying on your computer.
It used to work before latest update.

Anyway, just wait and see if others might have similar issues or not.

It would be helpful if one can see any failure/error messages in journal log instead of silent failure.

Possibly the "before latest update" is just a coincidence.

I would suggest to :

1. check the font is correct in Windows using Charmap application.

2. to rebuild the Windows font cache. See Windows Font Cache Service.

 
Stefan P. #:
Then the Objects window shows them. Thank you very much for your help!
Thanks, it helped me too.
 

In the documentation, the parameter is of type int:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/math/mathsrand

void  MathSrand(
   int  seed      // initializing number
   );

In the editor, the parameter is of type unit:

And the parameter name doesn't match.

 

I think in Dark mode the blue entries in the Toolbox and the blue graphics in the Toolbars are to hard to read or to recognize, especially in a brightly lit environment.
May you consider to make those brighter?

 
Alain Verleyen #:

You are wrong.

The forum is the correct place to make suggestions. The ServiceDesk is dealing with financial issues only.

How can I know whether my suggestion has been accepted, is being worked on, or has been rejected?

I have been waiting for a long time, and after many updates, I still haven’t seen our engineers address the issue I raised.

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