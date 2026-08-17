MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5660: Improvements and Fixes - page 5
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Beta version 5675
Bug show profit
Should be fixed in version 5679. Please confirm.
Fixed confirm.
And...
Please do not let it automatically reset the "Fixed maximum" and "Fixed minimum" price levels here.
It really makes me feel restricted and uncomfortable when moving the chart. Every time I change the timeframe, I have to repeat several steps again just to allow the chart to move up and down with a wider space.
Removing or hiding -- `ObjectSetInteger(0, obj_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES, NULL, OBJ_NO_PERIODS);` -- all graphical objects removes the lag on lagging charts. Removing all objects removes the lag until the bug brings it back. Hiding only removes for as long as the objects remain hidden.
Is there any progress regarding this issue? This lag not only causes rendering lags but also stalls indicators, making MT5 unusable.
New update, but same problems. My platforms work slowly, charts frozen, since update 5640. Actually it's worse now. Last week I could work with at least one open platform, now not even that. I usually worked with 5 open platforms, which is now totally impossible.
I am seriously considering stopping working with metatrader, after many years of doing so. I will file the appropriate complaints with my brokers.
This lag not only causes rendering lags but also stalls indicators, making MT5 unusable.
It's highly likely that the problem lies with one of your indicators. Junk indicators tend to, for example, analyze all objects on the chart with each tick (requesting the properties of each of them), which, with a large number of objects, can lead to a slowdown of the entire chart.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/runtime/running
All indicators calculated on one symbol, even if they are attached to different charts, work in the same thread. Thus, all indicators on one symbol share the resources of one thread.
All other actions associated with a symbol, like processing of ticks and history synchronization, are also consistently performed in the same thread with indicators. This means that if an infinite action is performed in an indicator, all other events associated with its symbol will never be performed.
If you want your problem to be brought to the attention of the terminal developers, you should make sure that the problem is in the terminal and not the result of running junk code, and provide a way to reproduce it.
Typo in "Lines & Objects" in German version: "Linien && Objekte" (for at least more than a year, but apparently nobody hasn´t mentioned it yet).
It's highly likely that the problem lies with one of your indicators.
It's not indicator problem.
I could take your word for it that it's an MT5 bug, but that won't lead to a fix, because to fix a bug you need a way to reproduce it.
Also there is really no need to try to insult me.
I don't know where you saw an insult there, I wasn't trying to insult you.
I could take your word for it that it's an MT5 bug, but that won't lead to a fix, because to fix a bug you need a way to reproduce it.
I don't know where you saw an insult there, I wasn't trying to insult you.
I understand that, but I don't know how to reproduce it, because it only happens when it happens.
But I will give you one unrelated example: CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR property going from version (if I'm not wrong) 5607 shows different values that ever before. Not mentioned in update log, not mentioned in documentation! Programs that use this property fall apart, and all you can get back on this forum is "it must be you junk code"...
That is just one little example, how many things like that were changed and not even mentioned?
So I hope now you understand why it is a litte bit insulting to say that this is someone's code problem. I use the same indicators since about 2020 and never had any issues with them until this year's updates.
I use the same indicators since about 2020 and never had any issues with them until this year's updates.