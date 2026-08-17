MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5660: Improvements and Fixes - page 11

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void OnStart()
  {
//---
   matrix matrix_a = matrix::Ones(3, 3),
          matrix_b = matrix::Ones(3, 3);

   matrix matrix_c = matrix_a.MatMul(matrix_b);

   printf("rows=%d, cols=%d", matrix_c.Rows(), matrix_c.Cols());
  }
 
Dear Dev Team,

Feature request: Right now only the standard timeframes are visible directly on the toolbar, while the less common ones are tucked into a separate dropdown, which adds friction when switching mid-analysis. Could you either display all available timeframes directly on the main toolbar, or consolidate all of them into a single unified timeframe selector (e.g. a radial/wheel-style menu)? Either approach would make switching between timeframes much faster.

Thanks for considering it!
 
Can  you please allow us to scroll through all time frames at once either on top or  circular chat menu or both on mobile you could allow for scrolling through all time frames at once
 
Kennedy Madzokere #:
Dear Dev Team,

Feature request: Right now only the standard timeframes are visible directly on the toolbar, while the less common ones are tucked into a separate dropdown, which adds friction when switching mid-analysis. Could you either display all available timeframes directly on the main toolbar, or consolidate all of them into a single unified timeframe selector (e.g. a radial/wheel-style menu)? Either approach would make switching between timeframes much faster.

Thanks for considering it!

You can customize that yourself.


 
Hi,

Is this the latest version for MT5 for (Windows10) desktop (v5.00 build 5836 from 28 April 2026)?
It's not shown in the release notes... 

One more question, how can I access the Web Platform (logged in with the same MQL5 account with all the trading accounts saved in my profile) to try it instead of the (outdated) regular Windows program? When I access the platform I can only see the "connect account" (or something like that) but it looks like it wants to just connect to my trading account, not to my MQL5 account where I have all the other accounts... 
Files:
MT5_version_.jpg  60 kb
 
Yoyogen #:
Hi,

Is this the latest version for MT5 for (Windows10) desktop (v5.00 build 5836 from 28 April 2026)?
It's not shown in the release notes... 

One more question, how can I access the Web Platform (logged in with the same MQL5 account with all the trading accounts saved in my profile) to try it instead of the (outdated) regular Windows program? When I access the platform I can only see the "connect account" (or something like that) but it looks like it wants to just connect to my trading account, not to my MQL5 account where I have all the other accounts... 

5836 is a beta. The last release is 5833.

The last beta is something around 6036 (it often update these days).

For the Web platform, you need to see with your broker. On this site you can use it with MetaQuotes-Demo account.

 
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