MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5660: Improvements and Fixes - page 11
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Is this the latest version for MT5 for (Windows10) desktop (v5.00 build 5836 from 28 April 2026)?
It's not shown in the release notes...
One more question, how can I access the Web Platform (logged in with the same MQL5 account with all the trading accounts saved in my profile) to try it instead of the (outdated) regular Windows program? When I access the platform I can only see the "connect account" (or something like that) but it looks like it wants to just connect to my trading account, not to my MQL5 account where I have all the other accounts...
Hi,
Is this the latest version for MT5 for (Windows10) desktop (v5.00 build 5836 from 28 April 2026)?
It's not shown in the release notes...
One more question, how can I access the Web Platform (logged in with the same MQL5 account with all the trading accounts saved in my profile) to try it instead of the (outdated) regular Windows program? When I access the platform I can only see the "connect account" (or something like that) but it looks like it wants to just connect to my trading account, not to my MQL5 account where I have all the other accounts...
5836 is a beta. The last release is 5833.
The last beta is something around 6036 (it often update these days).
For the Web platform, you need to see with your broker. On this site you can use it with MetaQuotes-Demo account.