MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5660: Improvements and Fixes - page 7
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MT5 does not automatically delete EX5 files, nor does it reset indicator settings. Please review your computer and your workflow at the system level.
Indicator with DRAW_ARROW failed to display correctly.
Following code snippet produces attached indicator result:
Wingding BUG still exists ?
Indicator with DRAW_ARROW failed to display correctly.
Following code snippet produces attached indicator result:
MT5 beta build 5703 has bug. Every time you restart, it will change all charts to timeframe H1 or other than what you had set.
@Alain Verleyen
I have the same issue. The first time everything is H1, but if I change the timeframe, the next time I open MT5 it randomly switches to a different timeframe.
Not reproducible. Please provide full code that compiles, as well as your config (Journal log).
There you have it. Good luck.
None of the "Arrows" items from the Insert menu appear in the Objects window (see attached screenshots).
In case you want to delete all those "Arrows" items in your charts, you have to manually scroll for them in order to delete every single one manually.