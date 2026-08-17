MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5660: Improvements and Fixes - page 7

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Alexander P. #:
Hello,

I would like to report a possible caching issue in MetaTrader 5 build 5660 related to indicators loaded through chart templates.

Problem description:

When a chart template (.tpl) is applied, MetaTrader sometimes loads an **older compiled indicator version**, even though the indicator has already been updated and recompiled.

Observed behavior:

1. An indicator (Version 1.0) is attached to a chart and saved in a template.
2. The indicator source code (.mq5) is later updated to Version 2.0 and recompiled.
3. The old compiled file (.ex5) is deleted from the *MQL5/Indicators* directory.
4. MetaTrader 5 is completely closed and restarted.
5. When the template is applied again, the chart still loads **the previous indicator version (1.0)**.

Troubleshooting already performed:

* Verified that the old *.ex5* file no longer exists in the *MQL5/Indicators* folder.
* Restarted MetaTrader 5 completely.
* Checked for duplicate indicator files in subfolders.
* Recompiled the indicator to generate a new *.ex5* file.

Despite these steps, MetaTrader still appears to load the old compiled indicator version when the template is applied.

This suggests that the platform may be using a **cached indicator instance or stored reference inside the template** instead of loading the current compiled file.

Could you please clarify:

• Whether MetaTrader 5 uses any internal caching mechanism for indicators referenced in templates
• If there is a recommended way to clear such cached indicator references
• Or if this behavior could indicate a platform bug

If needed, I would be happy to provide additional information or reproduction steps.

Thank you for your assistance.

Best regards

MT5 does not automatically delete EX5 files, nor does it reset indicator settings. Please review your computer and your workflow at the system level.

 
Wingding BUG still exists ?
Indicator with DRAW_ARROW failed to display correctly.
Following code snippet produces attached indicator result:

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots 4

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1 clrAqua  
#property indicator_width1 4

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color2 clrYellow
#property indicator_width2 4

#property indicator_type3 DRAW_ARROW 
#property indicator_color3 clrBlue
#property indicator_width3 1

#property indicator_type4 DRAW_ARROW 
#property indicator_color4 clrRed
#property indicator_width4 1


int OnInit()  {
...
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW, 159); 
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW, 159);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_ARROW, 159);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_ARROW, 251);
...
}
DRAW_ARROW BUG
 
Soewono Effendi #:
Wingding BUG still exists ?
Indicator with DRAW_ARROW failed to display correctly.
Following code snippet produces attached indicator result:

Not reproducible. Please provide full code that compiles, as well as your config (Journal log).
 
Alexander P. #:
Hello,

I would like to report a possible caching issue in MetaTrader 5 build 5660 related to indicators loaded through chart templates.

Problem description:

When a chart template (.tpl) is applied, MetaTrader sometimes loads an **older compiled indicator version**, even though the indicator has already been updated and recompiled.

Observed behavior:

1. An indicator (Version 1.0) is attached to a chart and saved in a template.
2. The indicator source code (.mq5) is later updated to Version 2.0 and recompiled.
3. The old compiled file (.ex5) is deleted from the *MQL5/Indicators* directory.
4. MetaTrader 5 is completely closed and restarted.
5. When the template is applied again, the chart still loads **the previous indicator version (1.0)**.

Troubleshooting already performed:

* Verified that the old *.ex5* file no longer exists in the *MQL5/Indicators* folder.
* Restarted MetaTrader 5 completely.
* Checked for duplicate indicator files in subfolders.
* Recompiled the indicator to generate a new *.ex5* file.

Despite these steps, MetaTrader still appears to load the old compiled indicator version when the template is applied.

This suggests that the platform may be using a **cached indicator instance or stored reference inside the template** instead of loading the current compiled file.

Could you please clarify:

• Whether MetaTrader 5 uses any internal caching mechanism for indicators referenced in templates
• If there is a recommended way to clear such cached indicator references
• Or if this behavior could indicate a platform bug

If needed, I would be happy to provide additional information or reproduction steps.

Thank you for your assistance.

Best regards
That's actually easy to verify. Does it show the old version in the indicator's Common tab after you load the template? If so, then there is some issue with the Indicators folder and paths in your system. You can check the path to the loaded indicators by editing the template file in any text editor. You can also make sure that it doesn't and cannot store any binary code.
[Deleted]  
MT5 beta build 5703 has bug. Every time you restart, it will change all charts to timeframe H1 or other than what you had set.
 
Veve Viskup #:
MT5 beta build 5703 has bug. Every time you restart, it will change all charts to timeframe H1 or other than what you had set.

@Alain Verleyen

I have the same issue. The first time everything is H1, but if I change the timeframe, the next time I open MT5 it randomly switches to a different timeframe.

 
Alain Verleyen #:
Not reproducible. Please provide full code that compiles, as well as your config (Journal log).

arrows BUG

There you have it. Good luck.

Files:
test-arrows.mq5  4 kb
20260327.log  3 kb
winver.png  19 kb
 
Just installed 5703, same bug too.

5703
 

None of the "Arrows" items from the Insert menu appear in the Objects window (see attached screenshots).
In case you want to delete all those "Arrows" items in your charts, you have to manually scroll for them in order to delete every single one manually.

[Deleted]  
Next new MT5 beta build 5705 has still same bug. Every time you restart, it will change all charts to timeframe H1 or other than what you had set.
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