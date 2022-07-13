Bid/ask "boxes" (top left of MT4 chart) have disappeared
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Hi all, I have MT4 running with the same account on two laptops. On one of them the bid/ask "boxes" have disappeared - the two boxes on the top left of a chart that show the bid and ask in large font. Please see the attached image file.
I have searched the settings and googled the issue endlessly with no result. Does anyone know why these might have disappeared? Have I somehow managed to turn them off? Is there a way to turn them back on?
Thanks,
Jeff