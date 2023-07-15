This library allows you to comfortably work with PNG graphic files, as well as scale them.

There are two ways to upload PNG images:

Working with PNG images via resource:

#include <Canvas\png.mqh> #resource "//Images//icons.png" as uchar png_data[] #resource "//Images//image1.png" as uchar image1[] CPng png1(png_data); CPng png2(image1, true , 200 , 50 );





Working with PNG images via file:

#include <Canvas\png.mqh> CPng png1( "image1.png" ); CPng png2( "cubes.png" , true , 200 , 100 );





As you can see, it is possible to immediately form a canvas and display the image on the screen. And you can also be satisfied with just creating a bmp[] bitmap array without creating a canvas object for this image. In this case, you can use this array in more advanced implementations with your own canvases (see the demo below).

Further, an important function of this CPng class is the ability to generate a new image size using the Resize(double NewWidth) method, which will be located in the _bmp[] array, which can also be displayed on the screen, forming a canvas of this size.

In this case, the class instance will contain two bmp[] arrays (original image) with width "width" and height "height", as well as a resized _bmp[] array (width "_width" and height "_height"). All methods and parameters in the CPng class with an underscore at the beginning of the name refer to the resized image (_bmp[], _width, _height, _CreateCanvas(), _MoveCanvas())

The following functions are also available for working with original and modified images:

void Resize( double NewWidth); bool CreateCanvas( const int x, const int y); bool _CreateCanvas( const int x, const int y); bool MoveCanvas( const int x, const int y); bool _MoveCanvas( const int x, const int y); void BmpArrayFree() { ArrayFree (bmp);}





I have prepared a demo program-expert (Expert_Test_PNG.mq5), which compactly and visually demonstrates the work of this library. In this example, in addition to simply displaying PNG images, parsing of a table of PNG icons is implemented. (see gif animation)

I saw the implementation of this algorithm for decompressing PNG files from @Zorro in this post 7 years ago, which was taken as the basis of this library. The resize algorithm is my development.





#include <Canvas\png.mqh> #include <Canvas\iCanvas_CB.mqh> #resource "//Images//icons.png" as uchar png_data[] CPng png1(png_data); CPng png2( "cubes.png" , true , 0 , 100 ); int OnInit () { png1.Resize( 600 ); png1._CreateCanvas( 700 , 150 ); png1.Resize(W.Width/ 6 ); png2.Resize( 220 ); png2._CreateCanvas(W.MouseX, W.MouseY); png1.BmpArrayFree(); EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 30 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); } void OnTick () { } void OnTimer () { static double angle = 0 ; DrawIcons(angle); angle+= 0.06 ; } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { png2._MoveCanvas(W.MouseX, W.MouseY); png2.MoveCanvas(W.MouseX/ 10 , 100 +W.MouseY/ 10 ); png1._MoveCanvas( 700 +W.MouseX/ 16 , 150 +W.MouseY/ 16 ); } } void DrawIcons ( double angle) { Canvas.Erase( 0 ); double dx = png1._width/ 8.0 ; double dy = png1._height/ 6.0 ; for ( int x = 0 ; x< 8 ; x++) for ( int y = 0 ; y< 6 ; y++) { int i = y* 8 +x; int X = (i+ 1 )*W.Width/ 50 ; int Y = 60 +Round( sin (angle+X* 20.0 /W.Width)* 50 ); int adr = int (y*dy)*png1._width + int (x*dx); for ( int h = 0 ; h<dy; h++) ArrayCopy (Canvas.m_pixels,png1._bmp,(Y+h)*W.Width+X,adr+h*png1._width, int (dx)); } Canvas.Update(); }





