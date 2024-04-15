Can I code this SMC strategy into EA or something that can open trade base on this concept?
Until you can state your requirements in concrete terms, it can not be coded.
You have only four choices:
-
Search for it (CodeBase or Market). Do you expect us to do your research for you?
- Try asking at:
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas - MQL4 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
- Please fix this indicator or EA - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- Indicator to EA Free Service - General - MQL5 programming forum
- I will write an advisor free of charge - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- I will write you an advisor for free - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum
- I will write the indicator for free - MQL4 programming forum
-
MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
I need HEEEELP, please, it's URGENT...really ! - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
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Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
Until you can state your requirements in concrete terms, it can not be coded.
You have only four choices:
-
Search for it (CodeBase or Market). Do you expect us to do your research for you?
- Try asking at:
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas - MQL4 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
- Please fix this indicator or EA - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- Indicator to EA Free Service - General - MQL5 programming forum
- I will write an advisor free of charge - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- I will write you an advisor for free - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum
- I will write the indicator for free - MQL4 programming forum
-
MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
I need HEEEELP, please, it's URGENT...really ! - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
-
Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
Bro, I've clearly said that I'm not looking for a code script. and I've mentioned very clearly what the EA or something should do.
All I want to know is that this kind analysis is possible to code in MQL5 or are there any external something to combine with the MQL. that's what I'm looking for. I'm currently learning MQL5. because I know some SMC stuff can be coded verry easily. just few lines of codes. but some SMC stuffs are very deep. The image I posted that kind of a deep thing. because analysis part doesn't use time axis. only the entry part uses the time and price.
I believe what William said is right. You can not code it as you did not state your requirements in concrete terms. In order to get a logical response, post your code of what you coded in POI etc..
Do you believe everybody knows what is POI and other things explained by a Youtuber on his youtube video for youtube money?
1. I know about SMC and Yes it can be coded and i already did in past.
2. Technology / coding method involved in using MQL5 only. You do not need anything external to code SMC
3. You can pick these price point using inbuilt MQL5 timeseries functions such as iHigh iLow
4. To mark out levels etc, Use Objects which are in built functions in mql5
5. If you think SMC stuff can be coded very easily, yes its true but not for you as you are learner. There is nothing deep if you know how to program. For you it may take years but for a professional programmer it takes 15mins or less to code such things. You can search the marketplace or go to freelance to do what you want to accomplish if you have not attempted to code and have no idea how to start.
Bro, I've clearly said that I'm not looking for a code script. and I've mentioned very clearly what the EA or something should do.
All I want to know is that this kind analysis is possible to code in MQL5 or are there any external something to combine with the MQL. that's what I'm looking for. I'm currently learning MQL5. because I know some SMC stuff can be coded verry easily. just few lines of codes. but some SMC stuffs are very deep. The image I posted that kind of a deep thing. because analysis part doesn't use time axis. only the entry part uses the time and price.
Anything can be coded, anything you can put into imagination. There is nothing in the world that can not be coded. Everything you see here has been coded, like the MQL5 program we are chatting on. The only way you can do it is to learn in time like you are already doing.
SMC (The Smart Money Concept) is different way of market analyzing. I have a SMC strategy which is similar to the bellow example. All I want to know is can I code this thing into an EA or something else to trade automatically?
I'm curious to know what is that technology / coding method. Honestly, I'm unable to figure out how to pick these types of price points into a EA. I'm not looking for a code script. just want to know how to do this kind of things.
I'm curious about how to code this for,
The EA or something should be able to analyze the market itself,
Mark out the entry zone and the liquidity zone (level) with TP level.
things in the picture
POI - Point of Interest (Where SMC traders enter to the market)
Liquidity / Inducement - A specific criteria (A price level) look right before the entry.
External Liquidity / Inducement - A specific price level that use to place the TP.
Everything can be coded, you just need to know exactly what you want, in terms of logic, specificity of points.
A simple way to achieve this is to think about your strategy point by point, think about all the actions the EA has to perform and what the inputs and outputs are for each of them.
Of course, you also need programming knowledge and experience that matches the code you want to create.
I'll tell you that SMC is one of the most difficult things to code, precisely because it's so abstract and descriptive. If you ask 10 traders who use SMC, they'll tell you about different criteria for determining the POI, for example.
What's more, the return on hard coding work is uncertain compared to coding other strategies.
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SMC (The Smart Money Concept) is different way of market analyzing. I have a SMC strategy which is similar to the bellow example. All I want to know is can I code this thing into an EA or something else to trade automatically?
I'm curious to know what is that technology / coding method. Honestly, I'm unable to figure out how to pick these types of price points into a EA. I'm not looking for a code script. just want to know how to do this kind of things.
I'm curious about how to code this for,
The EA or something should be able to analyze the market itself,
Mark out the entry zone and the liquidity zone (level) with TP level.
things in the picture
POI - Point of Interest (Where SMC traders enter to the market)
Liquidity / Inducement - A specific criteria (A price level) look right before the entry.
External Liquidity / Inducement - A specific price level that use to place the TP.