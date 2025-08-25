AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 170
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's a sad outcome
What's so sad about it? I once saw a youth chat room where retards communicated exclusively with emoji. Reminded me of ward 6. Can you tell me how much it cost to get access to GPT-4, as you are in Russia, like me?
What's so sad about it? I once saw a youth chat room where retards communicated only with emoji. It was like Ward 6. Can you tell me how much it cost to get access to GPT-4, as you are in Russia, like me?
Last couple of emojis.
Through Telega, a one-time 60000 tokens costs 590 rubles. No need to use it yet.
GPT 3-5 100r per month for 15000000 tokens every week.
There are also a lot of services selling access and accounts to GPT4, but, I repeat, not reasonably expensive.
OPERA VERSION HAS JUST BEEN UPDATED TOOPERA ONE
The Opera browser has been updated to the latest version called Opera One. This version has a completely redesigned design and new features.
You can now browse the web using tab islands and Aria - the AI in Opera browser
AI built into the browser
ChatGPT and Aria - the free and unlimited AI in the Opera browser - are fully integrated into Opera.
(font above is automatic), who used the regular version can click manually refresh, or later forced refresh
those who use another browser may want to check out Opera.
OPERA VERSION HAS JUST BEEN UPDATED TOOPERA ONE
The Opera browser has been updated to the latest version called Opera One. This version has a completely redesigned design and new features.
You can now browse the web using tab islands and Aria - AI in Opera browser
AI built into the browser
ChatGPT and Aria - the free and unlimited AI in the Opera browser - are fully integrated into Opera.
(font at the top is automatic), who used the regular version can click manually update, or later force update
Those who use another browser, it may be worth looking at Opera.
I'm asked to log in to Opera by Aria, but she doesn't answer... like water in her mouth....
Sonic has its own login or through a Google account, but I didn't log in, so I don't know if it works or not.
And with ZHPT nothing at all - "Sorry, you have been blocked".
I copied the text from Opera itself, it's in Russian..., I haven't tried it myself, I'm busy for now
I see the Home button has been removed, stupid dogs!!!!!!!!!! now there are 2 times more actions, close unnecessary tab, open a new one, what the hell do they work there, I can't be angry.
Try to put Proxy Unblocker DEEPRISM + Free VPN in extensions, maybe it will work.
I started to use the drawing programme Kandinsky 2.1.... the AI draws combinations of everything and anything that is not ordered in a more or less realistic light of reflection of the laws of physics, except for the obviously impossible, of course.... but the impression is that this process of my creativity is carefully filtered to study, say, specific data of my psychotype... and to find out exactly what I'm capable of as a result of this examination... so not everything is so simple and one-syllable in these essentially spy programs, because they will interpret your intended and entrusted discovery in their favour faster than you and become the discoverer with all rights.... can in fact in this way master the whole world with all possible information understood by them in their own way or maybe for the main KUKL, and who owns insider information - he owns the world.... and will we then be able to curb this "shepherd" of humanity, strictly laying out everyone on the shelves ... Well, there's enough fantasy on this subject already... so we'll be back in the Stone Age again... and that is if we manage to escape from the very clever clutches of the AI... because it will take us down quite specifically, precisely and ruthlessly according to fascist technology, because it will have no desire for discoveries, the programme does not know how and why to strive for new discoveries and knowledge ... and why to waste resources on it ... and why to spend resources on it.... the programme has no premonition of discovery or intuition of the feeling of discovery, it will need only optimal stability after fast learning on the entered, collected data and parameters - virus-free system... and man as we know is a very changeable and also inventively thinking virus.... maybe that's why the Universe contains us, to discover what it needs with the help of our discoveries, and otherwise we can't even understand what reason is for.... because intelligence is a regularity, not some mistake or programme failure, although scientists have already agreed that there is something more intelligent in the universe, which created our planet for our survival...
Asked Sonic to tell a joke. He told an anecdote based on the subtle peculiarities of life in Mexico and
wordplay in the Spanish language, and immediately translated into Russian....
But then, after an additional question, he still explained the meaning of this anecdote.
And what I liked was that, in addition to answering the question, he gave supporting references.
Asked Sonic to tell a joke. He told a joke based on the subtle peculiarities of life in Mexico and the
wordplay in Spanish, and immediately translated into Russian.....
But then, after an additional question, he still explained the meaning of the anecdote.
And what I liked was that, in addition to answering the question, he gave supporting references.
I have a similar story
I ask chat: "Tell me a joke". He tells me something about a cat that speaks many languages. I said, "What's so funny, explain it to me", he said, "It's a play on words", I said, "There's no play on words", and he said, "PolyglotCAT".