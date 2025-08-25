AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 172
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And since the computer itself does not interact with reality, the data for its operation will continue to be collected and filtered by humans. But that's the way it already works. Honestly, I don't see what's going to change dramatically.
Connect to outdoor cameras and the AI is already collecting behavioural data on specific people. Then AR glasses will come out and people will start wearing them everywhere. Computer vision, imagination (picture generators) are already at their best.
I agree that it's expensive now, but a couple of decades ago computers were 1000 times bigger and more expensive and just as less efficient. Everything is evolving.
But when it turned out that the AI was capable of producing an entire story and understanding the context of queries, they themselves were surprised.
This suggests that they have made a step towards unravelling Intelligence itself.
They have, but in what direction.) I don't think it's in the direction of figuring it out.)
What does preference have to do with it?
I thought it was about defining Intelligence.....
So why do you take the phrase of some "smart guy" as a definition, and not the meaning that the overwhelming majority of "users" (population) put into the Word ?....
This is similar to a situation I encountered not so long ago: when "Reason" was proudly declared as a "philosophical category" ... .
But, on closer examination, it turned out that "Mind" is a process.
And what do you say to do with it now?...?
Why would it suddenly be inaccessible to outside interference?
Why would it suddenly be inaccessible to outside intervention?
I think this is a logical stage of development. Restricting access and reducing the degree of human control over AI is the result of the growing autonomy of the system. At the same time, the initiator of this process is the human being himself. The reasons for this trend are numerous. For example, protection of AI from sabotage by third parties...and many other things.
Remote switch by radio. To protect against third party influence - encrypted command.
And the details are different in each case.
Remote switch by radio. For protection against third party influence - encrypted command.
And the details are different in each case.