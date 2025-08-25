AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 168
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1. Wherever the "real reality" is, we still cannot understand it. Hence the emergence of various fairy tales about who created the world and how. Simulation theory is one of those fairy tales. Another thing is that this fairy tale clearly shows the fact that we cannot distinguish between "real matter" and "synthetic" matter simulated by coded information about, for example, quarks.
The practical sense of identifying one's reality as simulated can only be in trying to establish a connection with the entity(s) that brewed this simulation, if that is possible at all.
2. For human beings, social beings, the more real world is the one that most affects them. And so our "real" social human world is essentially even more false than the possible simulation of our matter. It is much more useful for the life of an individual to open his eyes to this fact and not to mess around with something that we, in fact, never have anything to do with (we do not communicate with quarks, although we are made up of them).
3. Do facts within a simulation cease to be facts if their simulated nature is revealed? For the real (relatively simulated) world yes, but inside the simulation no. This is where the observer principle is important. And it is high time to bury "faith in authorities", especially for those who try to classify themselves as fans of scientific approach with "objectivity and unbiasedness".
Normally caught chatting about saying "we" when talking about human capabilities
switched to dialogue mode and caught it again:
the trick is that "he", like a living being, would see the surrounding world too just like a human being not as pixels, but as a holistic object. mijorni also "sees" the world as a holistic object, the output in the image in the final resolution is set from outside and can be any.
all this does not say that we are dealing with a real intelligence, but it does say that there is no difference between the perception of the world by a living being and an inanimate (or artificial, although artificial does not necessarily have to be inanimate). it also says that the surrounding world may be quite a simulation, but for us, npcs, it will always be felt as real and real.CZ 2-4
***
Speaking of vision, I observed an interesting glitch with my own eyes when I was working on a railway line
In general, if you look at a moving train perpendicularly at a distance of a metre and a half, the picture after some time goes jerky, as if the video card is under load (FPS drops).
I checked it many times and was surprised that my natural "video card" did not have enough power to process so much information
switched to dialogue mode and caught it again:
the trick is that "he", like a living being, would see the surrounding world too just like a human being not as pixels, but as a holistic object. mijorni also "sees" the world as a holistic object, the output in the image in the final resolution is set from outside and can be any.
all this does not say that we are dealing with a real intelligence, but it does say that there is no difference between the perception of the world by a living being and an inanimate (or artificial, although artificial does not necessarily have to be inanimate). it also says that the surrounding world may be quite a simulation, but for us, npcs, it will always be felt as real and real.CZ 2-4
https://habr.com/ru/articles/468653/
about 1 mp )))))
The Vicuna-13B AI chatbot was introduced as an open source chatbot that is trained by fine-tuning LLaMA with shared user conversations collected from ShareGPT. This chatbot has been pre-evaluated using GPT-4 as a benchmark, which shows that it achieves a quality score of over 90%* compared to other popular chatbots such as OpenAI ChatGPT and Google Bard. Vicuna-13B also outperforms other models such as LLaMA and Stanford Alpaca more than 90%* of the time.
Despite being almost twice the size of the Stanford Alpaca, the Vicuna-13B only costs about $300, half the cost of the Alpaca. This is because the ShareGPT data on which Vicuna is trained is in the public domain, while Stanford generated its own data via the OpenAI API. Thus, Vicuna only incurs the cost of training. Like Stanford's model, Vicuna-13B is available for non-commercial purposes only.
The Vicuna code is https://github.com/replicate/cog-vicuna-13b
From the bowels of Google recently"surfaced " adocument in which a company employee writes with dismay about the superiority of open source software over systems created by Google and OpenAI. "While we were fighting, a third party was quietly taking our lunch," he notes.
In his view, there are now existing developments, including "open source" ones, that are significantly better than ChatGPT. And the problems that Google and OpenAI have not yet solved are no longer relevant to these new projects. He gave some examples:
A teaching assistant told me that they needed to use a website to determine if a paper was written using AI. So he decided to test it using the US Constitution as an example.
Translation of the title from the screenshot: "Your text was generated with AI/GPT at 92.26%."
https://www.reddit.com/r/ChatGPT/comments/12q6ktf/ta_here_and_we_have_to_use_this_website_to_detect/
I'll throw some firewood to the conspiracy theory supporters:)
1. What if modern AI was already created many years ago?
2. Why the leaking of AI sources is growing every day, especially actively and comprehensively started in the beginning of 2023, and very large companies are doing it. And those who do not publish their source code are working at a huge disadvantage.
In other words, we see AI technologies just bursting into our lives, and it seems to be intentional.
...
2. Why AI source code leaks are growing every day, especially actively and comprehensively started at the beginning of 2023, and very large companies are doing it. And those who do not publish their source code, work at a huge disadvantage.
...
A teaching assistant told me that they needed to use a website to determine if a paper was written using AI. So he decided to test it using the example of the US Constitution.
Translation of the title from the screenshot: "Your text was generated with AI/GPT at 92.26%"
https://www.reddit.com/r/ChatGPT/comments/12q6ktf/ta_here_and_we_have_to_use_this_website_to_detect/
I'll throw some wood to the conspiracy theory proponents:)
1. What if modern AI was already created many years ago?
...
That is, we are seeing AI technologies just bursting into our lives and seemingly intentionally.
A teaching assistant told me that they needed to use a website to determine if a paper was written using AI. So he decided to test it using the example of the US Constitution.
Translation of the title from the screenshot: "Your text was generated with AI/GPT at 92.26%"
https://www.reddit.com/r/ChatGPT/comments/12q6ktf/ta_here_and_we_have_to_use_this_website_to_detect/
I'll throw some wood to the conspiracy theory proponents:)
...
2. Why AI source code leaks are growing every day, especially actively and comprehensively started at the beginning of 2023, and very large companies are doing it. And those who do not publish their source code, work at a huge disadvantage.
I.e. we see AI technologies just bursting into our lives and it seems to be intentional.