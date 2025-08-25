AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 166
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Do I have to pay for it with openai? Or chatgpt plus?
here's a question for you.)
Whether we live in a simulation or not is irrelevant, our knowledge of this world we live in, and therefore is no longer a fake for us.
In addition, the assumption that we live in a simulation gives an advantage over the assumption that we live in the real world, because in a simulation bugs and all sorts of glitches are more likely to occur, which can be used for practical purposes if they are discovered. even a targeted search for clues is possible. thus, the worldview that we live in the real world does not give any advantage, because for us it does not matter where we live, what matters is how we can benefit from it.
If we live in a simulation, then almost all unidentified unexplained phenomena can be easily explained and practically useful chains of logic can be constructed. if it is the real world, then the very fact of this statement makes it impossible to construct interesting theories.
axiom -> theory -> proof. at the axiom stage the foundations for theories are laid.so which world is more real for us, the one that is more understandable and explainable, or the one that is not understandable and has a lot of unexplainable phenomena?))))))
ChatGPT is not the only AI, in my opinion there are better ones that justify their text with links to the original source. And I don't mean Bing.
Can you be more specific about which ones are better?
whether we live in a simulation or not is irrelevant, our knowledge of this world we live in and therefore no longer a fake to us.
In addition, the assumption that we live in a simulation gives an advantage over the assumption that we live in the real world, because in a simulation bugs and all sorts of glitches are more likely to occur, which can be used for practical purposes if they are discovered. even a targeted search for clues is possible. thus, the worldview that we live in the real world does not give any advantage, because for us it does not matter where we live, what matters is how we can benefit from it.
If we live in a simulation, then almost all unidentified unexplained phenomena can be easily explained and practically useful chains of logic can be constructed. if this is the real world, then the very fact of this statement prevents us from constructing interesting theories.
axiom -> theory -> proof. at the axiom stage the foundations for theories are laid.so which world is more real for us, the one that is more understandable and explainable, or the one that is not understandable and has many unexplainable phenomena?))))))
Nonsense. It matters if you live your life or if you live a lie.