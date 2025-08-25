AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 171
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I have a similar story
I ask the chat room, "Tell me a joke". He tells me something about a cat that speaks many languages. I said, "What's so funny, explain", he said, "It's a play on words", I said, "There's no play on words", and he said, "PolyglotCAT".
One of two things. 1. Thinking to teach the AI the subtleties of language, they loaded a bunch of jokes based on wordplay into it. 2. We're being motivated to learn languages.
Hmmm...
I am rather sceptical about all this fuss with ChatGPT (and other neural networks). I remember about ten years ago I already had an idea of using neural networks in trading, but then I played with them, made sure that they didn't give any advantages and it was rather troublesome to use them, and closed the topic.
Now, apparently, there is a "new round at a higher level". Neural networks have become bigger and more developed, and they have been shoved wherever they can.
True, Artificial Intelligence is still a long way off. I like the definition "Intelligence is the ability to solve non-standard problems using non-standard methods". And modern neural networks do not reach such a level. So far they are at the level of flexible expert systems.
However, neural networks have made the first step to Intelligence - they are able to find regularities in input data that were not originally embedded in this data. Albeit, without making the slightest sense. Let's see what this all adds up to. So far, I don't see any particular advantages for using neural networks. All texts written by them have to be proofread. Which is not much better than writing the same text from scratch. In addition, any control-courses-diplomas require references to sources, and the more, the better (it is also a good "excuse" from accusations of plagiarism), as a result, the design and redesign of the work will take no more time than without neural networks.
So for me - "Interesting, but no more. Let's keep watching."
... "Intelligence is the ability to solve non-standard problems using non-standard methods" ....
I have not yet met a single customer of Solutions who orders himself non-standard methods ...
More and more people prefer optimal solutions...
As it seems,... if we consider Practice as the criterion of truth,... people see efficiency (optimality) as an indicator of Intellect,... rather than non-standardity of its solutions....
I haven't met a single Solutions customer yet who has ordered themselves out-of-the-box methods...
More and more people prefer optimal solutions...
As it goes,... if we consider Practice as the criterion of truth,... people see efficiency (optimality) as an indicator of Intellect,... rather than non-standardity of its solutions
For some reason, people try to define AI as an omnipotent being, a member of the elite club of "What? Where? When?" connoisseurs, which not only invented a nuclear bomb in the garage, but also flew to the moon at the expense of its blades.
And a janitor who calculates in his head the priorities of spending on the next anniversary and a trip to a paid polyclinic, this is not intelligence.
I haven't met a single Solutions customer yet who has ordered themselves out-of-the-box methods...
More and more people prefer optimal solutions...
As it goes,... if we consider Practice as the criterion of truth,... people see efficiency (optimality) as an indicator of Intellect,... rather than non-standardity of its solutions
What does this have to do with preferences?
I thought we were talking about the definition of Intelligence.
Optimality is no indicator of intelligence at all. The same bacteria have existed on Earth for billions of years, they are optimal for their reproduction tasks - but are they Intelligent?
Natural intelligence, unlike artificial intelligence, is a mystery.
When text-based AI was made, it was trained to see if the machine could guess the next word.
For example:
A hedgehog in the forest ... The AI thinks and writes. "walks."
But when it turned out that the AI was able to produce an entire story and understand the context of the queries, they were surprised themselves.
This suggests that they've taken a step towards unravelling the Intelligence itself.
The fact that we don't see a full-blown AI is because of the limitation of tokens.
If we prescribe all memory types like a human (there are 5 of them with each characteristic) and apply them to a machine, we may well get a digital personality after a while, if we don't reset the tokens. IMHO
We may have to prescribe some more restrictions balancing towards the "golden mean" in many aspects and even allow "over AI" itself to create such restrictions for a quick prototype test.
To put it simply, AI technology has been created and full-fledged intelligence and reason is not far away.
When text-based AI was made, it was trained to see if the machine could guess the next word.
For example:
A hedgehog in the forest .... The AI thinks and writes. "walking."
But when it turned out that the AI was able to produce a whole story and understand the context of queries, they were surprised themselves.
This suggests that they've taken a step towards unravelling Intelligence itself.
The fact that we don't see a full-fledged AI is because of the limitations of tokens.
If we prescribe all types of memory like a human (there are 5 of them with each characteristic) and apply them to a machine, we'll get a digital personality after a while, if we don't reset the tokens. IMHO
It may be necessary to prescribe some more restrictions balancing towards the "golden mean" in many aspects and even allow "over AI" to create such restrictions for a quick test of the prototype.
Simply put, AI technology has been created and full intelligence and reason is not far away.