Cancelled Purchase Funds Question
If you haven't activated your purchase (if you did not install it; means: if you did not spend any actication) so you can cancel the purchase (within 7 days after purchase), and the fund will be returned to your forum account/profile here (not to your bank card), and you can use the funds to buy some other product (for example).
- www.mql5.com
If you haven't activated your purchase (if you did not install it; means: if you did not spend any actication) so you can cancel the purchase (within 7 days after purchase), and the fund will be returned to your forum account/profile here (not to your bank card), and you can use the funds to buy some other product (for example).
Hi Sergey, thanks for your reply. How do I use these funds to purchase product because they are not listed as a payment method. The only payment methods I see are credit cards. Thanks
It is recommended to buy the product directly from Metatrader.
It means: you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is rp67 because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rp67
The sucessful filling the Community tab should be comfirmed by Metatrader (in Metatrader journal) - something like that:
2023.12.12 09:20:51.999 MQL5.chats: activated for 'rp67'
I would like to use them to pay for the ICT Mt4 Template indicator by David Perk
MT4?
Let's use search on the top right corner of MT4 (yes, I already filled Community tab in MT4 with MT4 journal's confirmation):
And it should be MQL5 as the payment options in case you have enough fund on your MQL5 forum profile to buy it.
MT4?
Let's use search on the top right corner of MT4 (yes, I already filled Community tab in MT4 with MT4 journal's confirmation):
And it should be MQL5 as the payment options in case you have enough fund on your MQL5 forum profile to buy it.
Hi Sergey,
thankyou for that information. I did some testing and now know what is going on. Please follow my logic below:
- I have 2 notebook computers. We'll call them nb1 and nb2
- nb1 is portable and my best computer. I use nb2 when I travel to (to cafes., libraries, etc... where I do my trading). While, nb2 has a broken screen and is only suitable for home use - needs an external monitor
- While working on nb2, logged into mql5 forum with my user name and password, I found indicator "ICT Template MT4" in the mt4 market and decided to buy it. I clicked the buy button in the market to but it and paid by credit card in the usual way. When I went to download it I discovered there was only 1 activation. So I stopped - did not activate it and cancelled the order instead so that I could do it from my preferred computer - my working notebook nb1
- Now for some reason, the Purchases page between the two computers was different! nb1 view of the Purchases page said I had $0.0 funds, while the nb2 view of the Purchases page said I has $49USD - because of the cancelled purchase of the indicator
- just now I purchased it again on nb2 without my credit card. I was able to select payment option MQL5. Did not notice this option before. It worked! But I cancelled it again because I don't want to install it on nb2 for the reason stated above
- so this proves the funds ARE held in my MQL5 account. But the payment method is not showing on my preferred computer nb1. I need the indicator installed with the available MQL5 account funds on nb1. Can the accounts department do something so I can see the MQL5 payment method on BOTH computers?
thanks and kind regards
Your fund in MQL5 forum/portal is located here in your profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rp67/accounting
------------
If you purchased the product so this product is listed on your profile here with all available activations:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rp67/market
------------
When you buy the product so you will get 5 actications as a minimum according to the Rules of Using the Market Service -
The number of free Product Activations on different PCs is defined by the Seller. The minimum number of such Activations for each Buyer is 5 ...
By the way, you can see the number of activations in your profile here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rp67/market
And as I see - this product (which you were buying) is providing 10 actications - it is mentioned on the product's page.
One activation is per computer so 10 activations is more than enough for two computers.
------------
Computer nb1
1. Open MT4, fill Community tab with your forum login and forum password. Your forum login is rp67
Wait .... MT4 is "thinking a lot" (compare with MT5 for example) ... so I am restarting MT4 in some cases ...
As people say: "In any unknown situation - go to sleep restart Metatrader"
2. After that - go to MT4 journal and you should have the following (it is conformation from Metatrader that you sucessfully login to Community tab):
2023.12... ... MQL5.chats: activated for 'rp67'
3. Go to the Market - Purchased and install your product. If you do not see your product or you do not see correct "balance ..." in the Market tab - wait and/or restart Metatrader.
4 After installation - go to https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rp67/market - one activation should be used (one of 5, or one of 10 in our case - it should be listed there).
Please note: you can not get refund in case you already installed the product (means: spent activation), and there is some limit for refunding ...
If you do not see your purchases in Metatrader so - restart Metatrader; if not so do the following: post #50 (and restart Metatrader too).
------------
Computer nb2
exactly same as for Computer nb1
And do not confuse MT4 with MT5, because MT4 products for MT4 only.
------------
There are some particularities concerning activations, for example - the activations may be "lost" because of big Windows update and because of changing in some hardware (in computer). And, in anyway - you can check the number of available activations in your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rp67/market anytime.
------------
My example.
I bought some product in 2013 (long time ago) but I still have 3 activations available (yes, it is screenshot from my profile).
So, I can use this product now on 3 computers ... well - some activations may be "lost" in case of Windows updates (but I do not like updates so I can disable updates ...) ... anyway - it is enough for my 2 laptops:
------------
- www.mql5.com
Hi Sergey,
thank you for your detailed response. When I read that there are 5 to 10 activations with all products, I went to the market and checked and found that my original information was wrong. I thought there was only one activation originally (thought I read it on the market page). But no, you were correct. The indicator showed 10 activations so I paid for it ($30USD) with the MQL5 account $49USD funds I had on my account and the balance went correctly to $19USD. Please see the attachments for screen captures.
... Please see the attachments now ...
I thought at that state, things were going well. I was going to be able to use my MQL5 account $49USD funds to pay for the indicator (cheaper good - price dropped from $49USD to $30USD) and I was going to be able to install and activate it on both my computers nb1 and nb2. But then the next thing happened! Please read on in my next message for clarity ...
So payment was made successfully (MQL5 account $49USD funds). I then clicked the button to "Install on the Terminal" to install it to my mt4 (please see Capture 2.PNG in previous message for "Install on the Terminal" button) and then it did NOT install it !!! Instead it was asking me to buy it !!! Please see new attachment "Capture 3.PNG". At this point I am getting very upset as I'm sure you can understand. ...
To make matters worse, I logged out and logged back in (in both MT4 and MQL5 market website), and now my funds remaining (19USD - Please see attachment "Capture 1.PNG" in previous message to see this) are GONE !!! Now showing Balance of $0.0USD !!! Please see new attachment "Capture 4.PNG"
Summarising:
1. I have paid $30USD for the product from the $49USD that I had in my MQL5 account
2. The balance of $19USD is gone. I want this ($19USD) back
3. I am unable to download and install the product to either notebook nb1 or nb2. I want this resolved or my money back ($30USD)
4. Not sure if it is relevant. I have two user accounts: rp67 and raypiscopo
Thanks for your help. I sound angry. I am, but not at you. I know you are trying to help
kind regards
Not sure if it is relevant. I have two user accounts: rp67 and raypiscopo
All purchases are per account/profile.
And the system understands the different accounts/profile as the different persons.
-------------------
Example from your screenshots:
1. One person namely Raymond Piscopo (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rp67 ) is having balance: 0.00 USD, and this person did not buy anything (according to your screenshot):
2. But there is the other person (raypiscopo) - his profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/raypiscopo
And this person bought something, and he is still having 19 dollars on his MQL5 forum balance:
--------------------------
As the all purchases are per forum account/profile so you can check: which your account/profile was boying something, and which one - not.
And you should fill Community tab with the login which is associated with the account/profile used to buy in the Market.
Because there are rp67 and raypiscopo,and they are the two different persons for the system.
Hi Sergey,
will compare my two accounts later for funds and respond to that.
In the meantime, I did buy a product. Look closely at capture 1 and read BOTH my previous messages carefully please. I explain what happened. The account was showing funds of 19USD after the purchase and then after logging out and back in, 0.0USD funds. This really happened. See all the images for proof of what I am saying please
regards
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
I made a credit card purchase of an indicator but had to purchase when I realized there was only one license (wanted to install it on another preferred pc instead). Please see the attached photo from my credit card statement. The funds used to pay for the indicator before I cancelled were $76.60 Australian Dollars. The funds have not been returned to my credit card bank account. So my question is, where are they? I've been asked to post this question in this forum by the support team. I would like to use them to pay for the ICT Mt4 Template indicator by David Perk
Thanks and Kind regards