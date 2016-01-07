Just made purchase on Market but its taking forever..?
Buying you receive the product from mql "metaquotes" not directly from the seller so i suggest to you to contact service desk.
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Hi,
I just made a purchase for an indicator on my MT4 in the market tab, I choose the credit card option to pay. I got email saying payment was successful however it has not given me the indicator and in the browser it opened a popup with this
And in my MT4 terminal it has this
Please can someone assist me? I have contacted the person who selling the indicator on the market but no response yet.