Unable to install a purchased indicator into MT4 terminal
Your purchase is MT4, your terminal is MT5.
Hello, im getting the EXACT same issue. both of which are using MT4. did you resolve this ?
James Reid:
Hello, im getting the EXACT same issue. both of which are using MT4. did you resolve this ?
Hello, im getting the EXACT same issue. both of which are using MT4. did you resolve this ?
Not, it is not EXACT same issue.
Because this user bought MT4 tool and trying to use it on MT5 (which is impossible).
If you are having the difficulties to install the products which you bought - use the following about HowTo:
Where can I see my purchase: post #692
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4/5 Expert Advisor: post #8
How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy
How to Purchase an App - Market App Store - MetaTrader 5 Help
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I recently purchased an indicator on the MQL5 website. it shows up in the purchases tab under my profile on the website, but when I log into MT4 terminal on my laptop and navigate to the (toolbox>>downloads) tab, I do not see the purchased indicator there for me to install in my MT4 terminal.
screenshots are attached for further clarification:
1. screenshot of my purchase showing in my MQL5 profile
2. Screenshot of my MT4 download tab displaying nothing
is there anyway I can get this resolved
note ( I am currently logged into both platforms with the same username and password).
Thanks in advance for your opinions on this.