Downloads in MT4 Client Not Showing Product Downloads Correctly
I bought an EA which I had installed on an account running on a VPS. After I received a message that the EA has been updated, I went to check the Downloads on the MT4 client that is running my EA on the VPS. For that EA under the Downloads, it was showing "Product is purchased but not downloaded yet". How can that be when the EA was already attached and running on a number of charts on that MT4 client? Secondly, if I choose to download that EA, will it further reduce the number of activations? Right now, I am afraid to perform the download for the update of the EA as I am not sure it will further reduce my activation count since it is not detecting an existing download.
You are probably running the older version, if you install/update the EA again on the same computer (and no major windows update has been performed) you will not need another activation.
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I bought an EA which I had installed on an account running on a VPS. After I received a message that the EA has been updated, I went to check the Downloads on the MT4 client that is running my EA on the VPS. For that EA under the Downloads, it was showing "Product is purchased but not downloaded yet". How can that be when the EA was already attached and running on a number of charts on that MT4 client? Secondly, if I choose to download that EA, will it further reduce the number of activations? Right now, I am afraid to perform the download for the update of the EA as I am not sure it will further reduce my activation count since it is not detecting an existing download.