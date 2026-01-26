Pricing policy for providing their facilities through the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
is this the case for everyone or is it just me ?
There's been a big drop in revenue since the start of the school year.
Either schoolchildren are leaving their pocket money in the cafeteria or our brother is just shaved shamelessly.
Profitability fell by 3-4 times with the same number of passes
there are only two options, either some data centre with 100 nuclear overclocked zions has connected to the cloud, or the metaquotes just need money one of the two
and since no one can check their accounts, we have what we have = total chaos
But, very quickly it turned out that it was a gold mine for the cloud's creators, and the prices shifted sharply towards greater optimization and cheaper leasing, and it's a sin to blame the cloud's creators for wanting to make money (and who wouldn't want to?).
Exactly. That's what I thought at first, that it was a kind of "borrowed power", so that you could get it back later and use it for your own needs.
Turns out it's not.
For example, optimization with local capacities takes me about an hour. The same optimization in the Cloud takes about fifteen minutes. So, it seems that provision of capacities for an hour should pay for at least five minutes of work in the Cloud on this task. But in reality, in order to pay for the task I need to provide power for a week, or even more.
The difference is too big, and I have long ago stopped allocating my power to the Cloud, and I don't use its capacities.
I, on the other hand, am a pauper. Normal people, whose income is at least $10K per month - it makes sense to use the Cloud.
P.S.
Damn, I did not look that the topic is old, some necrophiliac got it...
For comparison, Core i9 and 64gb:
and what was the PR in those cases (with that iron)?
By comparison, a Core i9 and 64gb:
For comparison, Core i9 and 64gb:
your core i9 64gb is making over $100 a month
my 10 core i10 64gb overclocked to 5gz was giving out around $40 but since september the income has dropped to $25
how can you explain it considering my computer is idle 99% of the time and never shuts down internet 100mbit drives
your core i9 64gb is making over $100 a month
my 10 core i10 64gb overclocked to 5gz was making about $40 but since september it has dropped to $25
how can you explain this considering my computer is idle 99% of the time and never shuts down 100mbit internet drives
Check the actual amount of memory available to agents.
But in terms of income at the moment this is the case. Example by similar agents: