Pricing policy for providing their facilities through the MQL5 Cloud Network
Processors are weak, memory is low, 8 core fx requires 32rams for all ticks mode, 2gb per core is for ohlc mode only
Maybe that is why there were not enough jobs
Dear administration, I certainly understand using the agent network in mcl5 is a super thing and I use it, but I don't want to provide my facilities for such a penny anymore. I suggest you reconsider the pricing policy of this service.
Trial run for 3 months , 3 PCs worked for the benefit of your network and brought much less than if they worked for example for mining.
I attach a screenshot. It does not even compensate for the cost of electricity and internet, I turn off agents.
Has anyone ever said that MQL5 Cloud Network is an analogue of mining or that it is an opportunity to earn money? It has always been said that you can provide your free capacities:
MQL5 Cloud Network.
Most of the time, modern computers are idle and do not use all the features of their CPU. We suggest putting them to good use.
You can rent the power of your computer to other members of our network for a variety of tasks: from optimization of trading strategies to solving tasks in mathematical modeling.
The original idea was that computers are now powerful and, as the game progresses (when you are writing programs or when your computer is not particularly busy), you can rent out the spare capacity. But nowhere was it ever said that it was a BECAUSE it would cover your overhead.
Did anyone say that MQL5 Cloud Network is an analogue of mining or that it is a money-making opportunity? It has always been said that you can provide your free capacities:
The original idea was that computers are now powerful and as the game goes on (when you are writing programs or when your computer is not particularly busy) you can rent out your spare capacity. But nowhere was it ever said that this was a BECAUSE it would cover your overhead.
Dear administration, I certainly understand using the agent network in mcl5 is a super thing and I use it, but I don't want to provide my facilities for such a penny anymore. I suggest you reconsider the pricing policy of this service.
Trial run for 3 months , 3 PCs worked for the benefit of your network and brought much less than if they worked for example for mining.
I attach a screenshot. This even the cost of electricity and internet does not compensate, I turn off the agents.
Try the other side. Use agents for debugging. How much does it cost?
The original idea was that computers are now powerful and as the game goes on (when you are writing programs or when your computer is not particularly busy) you can rent out the spare capacity. But nowhere was it ever said that it was a BECAUSE it would cover your overhead.
no it doesn't.
the original idea was to lend out your capacity, and when you need to use fast optimization, you can use the money you have saved, but much faster. this is how the cloud was calculated, and this is how everything was tested.
However, it turned out very quickly that it was a gold mine for the creators of the cloud, and the prices have shifted dramatically towards increasing the cost of optimization and making it cheaper to lease, and it is a sin to accuse the creators of the cloud of wanting to make money (and who wouldn't want to?).
And, no one wants to rent cores to someone (in their right mind and mind, unless they have included their own cores in the cloud and inadvertently forgot) to"We propose to use them for good", for whom good? Tell your wife "honey, someone is using our computer for good, don't worry about why the meter is spinning so fast".
Try the other side. Use agents for debugging. How much does it cost?
Funny, it's like leasing a car, the income from which does not cover expenses on fuel and lubricants. Or renting out a flat cheaper than housing and utilities costs.
No, it's like renting out a kidney or an egg, what's the point of having them if you don't drink or smoke, let them do people good, and you get paid for carrying your organs.
Funny, it's like renting out a car, the income from which doesn't cover the cost of fuel and lubricants. Or renting out a flat cheaper than housing and utilities costs.
You shouldn't make fun of me.
It's like giving a hitchhiker a ride for a fee. Or letting a relative into your flat for a small fee when you go on holiday.
You're supposed to keep using the computer
You shouldn't make fun of me.
It's like giving a hitchhiker a ride for a fee. Or letting a relative into your flat for a small fee when you go on holiday.
You're supposed to keep using the computer.
You may use your computer in the same way as before but you pay more for electricity.
you live in your flat in much the same way as before, but now the bedroom and hall are occupied by gypsies and you are squatting in the toilet.
You drive your car in the same way as before, but now you have bricks in the boot and someone is putting out their own line of scents every minute in the cabin.
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Dear administration, I certainly understand using the agent network in mcl5 is a super thing and I use it, but I don't want to provide my facilities for such a penny anymore. I suggest you reconsider the pricing policy of this service.
Trial run for 3 months , 3 PCs worked for the benefit of your network and brought much less than if they worked for example for mining.
I attach a screenshot. This even the cost of electricity and internet does not compensate, I turn off agents.