Pricing policy for providing their facilities through the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 7

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Another observation, at full load agents eat up all CPU (100% load), don't let this happen, leave the system a resource to maneuver. 25-50% to the system, not all agents, don't turn on all agent cores, otherwise agents themselves will shut down and even self-delete, while you think that the computer is mining.
 

Left 2 agents out of 4 available, if it crashes again for no reason in the logs, I won't play with agents again.

 
I reinstall the software every day, then it works. But the other times they get deleted, then there are no tasks, so it's a bit frustrating.
 
Volodymyr Zubov #:

Processor (frequency and physical cores), RAM, internet speed, location of agents are important. And a lot of things that I don't understand myself).

I get kicked out and have agents blocked, I have Intel Xeon, but at the same time I have Celen and Pentium in the rankings

Got it. Mining smokes the video card and here is the CPU. Ok, I'll run it for a week later for interest. Of course, if in theory the computer doesn't pay for itself in a year, then the hell with it. I could have bought a bunch of machines on credit.

 

make a black site

 

does anyone have a Ryzen 5950x running

it's interesting to look at the yield

 
Aleksei Grom #:

does anyone have a Ryzen 5950x running

it's interesting to see the yield

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-Core, 32023MB

PR213

 
Anton #:

Check the actual amount of memory available to agents.

But as far as income is concerned, this is currently the case. Example by similar agents:


is it 10900 or 11900 ?


has anyone got 11900k

how much does it give ?

 
Aleksei Grom #:

is it 10900 or 11900 ?


anyone got a 11900k ?

how much is it worth ?

I am asking to decide which is more important the number of cores or single thread speed

compare 10900k and 11900k which gives more or equal

logically 10900 has more cores and gets more jobs but at the same time it has faster single thread and job cost is higher

it is possible (not certain) this is compensated by a lower number of cores and they earn about the same

to put the point it is interesting to compare on live examples and especially interesting at overclock

 

How do I initiate a PR recalculation?


Last week I ran a few heavy searches and PR dropped to just below the floor in a few days.

171 and normally 225-230

so now when there is no load for the third day, based on apparently PR minimum jobs and then come only daily counts, ticks do not come, although the memory is more than free

nor accordingly income just some cents drop

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