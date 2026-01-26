Pricing policy for providing their facilities through the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Left 2 agents out of 4 available, if it crashes again for no reason in the logs, I won't play with agents again.
Processor (frequency and physical cores), RAM, internet speed, location of agents are important. And a lot of things that I don't understand myself).
I get kicked out and have agents blocked, I have Intel Xeon, but at the same time I have Celen and Pentium in the rankings
Got it. Mining smokes the video card and here is the CPU. Ok, I'll run it for a week later for interest. Of course, if in theory the computer doesn't pay for itself in a year, then the hell with it. I could have bought a bunch of machines on credit.
make a black site
does anyone have a Ryzen 5950x running
it's interesting to look at the yield
does anyone have a Ryzen 5950x running
it's interesting to see the yield
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-Core, 32023MB
PR213
Check the actual amount of memory available to agents.
But as far as income is concerned, this is currently the case. Example by similar agents:
is it 10900 or 11900 ?
has anyone got 11900k
how much does it give ?
is it 10900 or 11900 ?
anyone got a 11900k ?
how much is it worth ?
I am asking to decide which is more important the number of cores or single thread speed
compare 10900k and 11900k which gives more or equal
logically 10900 has more cores and gets more jobs but at the same time it has faster single thread and job cost is higher
it is possible (not certain) this is compensated by a lower number of cores and they earn about the same
to put the point it is interesting to compare on live examples and especially interesting at overclock
How do I initiate a PR recalculation?
Last week I ran a few heavy searches and PR dropped to just below the floor in a few days.
171 and normally 225-230
so now when there is no load for the third day, based on apparently PR minimum jobs and then come only daily counts, ticks do not come, although the memory is more than free
nor accordingly income just some cents drop