Pricing policy for providing their facilities through the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 9
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Yes, that is exactly what I would expect. But the problem is in the PR calculation, as some cores reach very high frequencies and others very low. How do you average it on these modern processors? Or is the highest PR counted directly? You can also disable the E cores.
You have the maximum declared frequency by the manufacturer when one core is used.
In other cases the frequency is lowered and distributed.
You have the maximum declared frequency by the manufacturer when a single core is used.
In other cases the frequency is lowered and distributed.
Yes, but high performance cores and low performance cores are completely different and this will probably affect the PR stated on the website. If you OC high performance cores and keep the frequency at 5.1, the low performance cores will also be assigned agents and the frequency of the effective cores will be very low.
The MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester folder took up 128 gigabytes after a long run.
Yes, there will be no automatic cleaning until the app is uninstalled.
Interesting, I only have a 128gig SSD and no data overflow. Not deleting anything myself.
What processors are you using for the metatester? I am using two 10900K OC's at 5.1GHz and pr is 218 with the latest metatester update.
What processors are you using for the metatester? I am using two 10900K OC's at 5.1GHz and pr is 218 with the latest metatester update.
I am using Intel Xeon. But forming a PR for me personally is impossible, there are a bunch of factors there and frequency is not the main thing in it.
A lot depends on the internet channel and the ping to the distribution server.
A lot depends on the internet channel and the ping to the distribution server.
Yes, a long time ago I read about the different factors that affect the PR result. In my case, I live in Spain and I don't know if there are any job distribution servers here, or if they are all in Russia and Germany, I don't know.