Pricing policy for providing their facilities through the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i9 won't help anything, not with cores ... i.3-i.7
PR is a 1+1 add/drop frequency
i9 3Ghz didn't increase it
In fact, the phrase is taken out of context and copied incompletely, because in the original it says it's a joke.
I only read the first 140 characters, I didn't get to the joke
Overclock the i9 to 5GHz. My humble Xeon L5420 with a base frequency of 2.5GHz runs fine at 4GHz, but that doesn't mean you need to overclock it like that)
Somehow no one talks about how much money can be made. However conspiracy, is it really that much of a competition-dependent system?
Here's an average Ryzen 3600 comp at 6 cores / 12 threads, 16 gigs of RAM, and a 1060 4Gb graphics card. What is its potential in terms of money on round the clock work?
In this service is only the processor important or do RAM and graphics card matter?
Check the actual amount of memory available to agents.
But as far as income is concerned, this is currently the case. Example by similar agents:
Checked, yes maybe not enough free physical memory for all agents - although there is enough virtual memory
I've increased the memory and I'll see.
but in any case, they probably changed something
PR dropped from 228 to 221
a month ago without overclocking it was under 224 - very strange
also an old 2700k last 5 years overclocked up to 4.5 pr a month ago was stable 182-183 now dropped to 177 ...
Is it just the CPU that matters in this service or do RAM and graphics cards matter?
If you own the computer and plug it into your socket, it's impossible to make money. Only partially compensate for the cost of electricity (not enough for the amortisation of the iron).
This has been said many times before.
Checked, yes, maybe not enough free physical memory for all agents - although there is enough virtual memory
So I've increased it. I'll keep an eye out.
but in any case, they will definitely change something
PR dropped from 228 to 221
a month ago without overclocking it was under 224 - very strange
Also an old 2700k overclocked up to 4.5 pr a month ago was stable 182-183 now dropped to 177 ...
There is PR inflation. For example, in build 28xx PR was 200, now it's 185 (3061). The hardware has not changed. Possibly, influence of OS updates.
There is PR inflation. For example, in build 28xx PR was 200, now it is 185 (3061). The hardware has not changed. Probably, it is the effect of OS updates.
If there is inflation, it should not depend on the build, but on the amount of available top-end capacity - we can assume that in september the vacationers went back to the offices and connected a bunch of top-end boxes to the cludes
In this service is only the CPU important or do RAM and graphics card matter?
What matters is the processor (frequency and physical cores), the RAM, the speed of the Internet channel, the location of agents. And a lot of other things that I haven't figured out myself).
I get kicked out and agents are blocked, I have Intel Xeon, but at the same time I have Celeron and Pentium in the rankings