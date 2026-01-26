Pricing policy for providing their facilities through the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 2
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No, you are supposed to use the computer in much the same way as before, only you pay more for electricity.
You live in a flat in much the same way as before, but now the bedroom and hall are occupied by gypsies and you are squatting in the loo.
You drive your car in the same way as before, but now you have bricks in the boot and someone is putting out their own line of scents every minute in the cabin.
What is this nonsense? Why the high electricity consumption? And the rest is nonsense!!!
What kind of nonsense is that? What's the big electricity bill? And the rest is nonsense!
Comrade, it's not nonsense, it's the law of conservation of energy, it's called "In order to sell something unnecessary, you must first buy something unnecessary", which means that you cannot do good to people by giving them the use of a computer without paying for it.
Well, even simpler let me try to explain: I offer you such an awesome deal - you use your flat as before and I will sell your flat for rent! how do you like my idea? - I will, of course, keep the rent money for myself.
I would make a suggestion to the administration of this service:
All those who provide their agents use the network for free.
I would make a suggestion to the administration of this service:
All those who provide their agents use the network for free.
instead of your drones, use someone else's 20-core xeons with a terabyte of ram)))) great idea
someone was bidding up to 100 cores of xeons
I would make a suggestion to the administration of this service:
All those who provide their agents use the network for free.
For example, for example, a supplier gave away 10,000 units of his capacity for a year because he didn't need it... Then he urgently needed capacity and took 10,000 units back, but this time for a day... It's like he was saving it up - until he didn't need it... and then he spent it when he needed it...
For example, a supplier gave away 10,000 units of his capacity over a year - because he didn't need it... Then, he needed capacity urgently and took back the 10,000 units, but for a day... It's like he was saving them up - until he didn't need them... and then he spent them when he needed them most...
it's not that it's not a bad idea, it's the original idea and premise of the cloud.
During the time when cloud and agent testing was in progress, users did so - they teamed up in groups of a few dozen people and connected via VPN, those who needed to do optimization, used the combined power of their comrades' computers, and in the rest time made their own computers available for others. i guess nothing has changed since then in this respect and it is still possible to join together, of course, without having to pay a bribe to a middleman.
The idea of a private cloud does not prevent anyone from creating one nowadays, thousands, millions of users connected via VPN, but who will manage it? - The company Metaquotes took on, not for free, of course.
Processors are weak, memory is low, 8 core fx requires 32rams for all ticks mode, 2gb per core is for ohlc mode only
May be that is why there were few jobs
For comparison, Core i9 and 64gb:
By comparison, the Core i9 and 64gb:
siezed :-)
but a mql programmer does not need such a PC :-) here such resources are not required for normal compilation.
By comparison, a Core i9 and 64gb:
very interesting picture.
I would also like to know how much power this processor consumes and then calculate the net income.
From the picture you can very roughly estimate that it comes out at 529.43 per month gross.