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It's all there, but the main server allocates tasks to the closest point, if there are orders from Spain they will come to you. Others will come if you're closer by IP traffic.
Is there a link on the forum where I can read all about Metatester? This is so you don't have to keep asking questions. Thank you.
Is there a link on the forum where I can read all about Metatester? This is so you don't have to keep asking questions. Thank you.
A site search is more effective than questions. In the search ( top right) type something like: Strategy Tester Testing.
The record at 10700K per day is $1.49 over a period of several months.
What's the point of that?
If you can share, interested in 3 and 10
3. 225
10. 215
Hello, good morning.
I would like to know if the 12th generation sets the program for E-core and P-core when installing the metatester, which in the example with 12900K would make a total of 16 agents.
It would be interesting to know how the PR is calculated in these types of processors and what the final PR will be.
The PR will be calculated by the weakest core, E. And it will be equal to 155.
The PR will be counted by the weakest core, E. And it would be equal to 155.
But it could only run on P cores and never use E cores. Thus, it would get PR from powerful cores.
I have 5950x 64gb ddr 4 with pr of 222
and a laptop 255hx 32gb ddr5 with pr of 252
and lately I also got a pc with 14900K 32ddr 4 which the Pr is 179!!!
usually the same process done in 14900k is much faster than 5950x in same local genetic optimization.
multi thread bench of 5950x is around 11k and 14900k is 17k
I read the comments however i could not find my answer
I have 5950x 64gb ddr 4 with pr of 222
and a laptop 255hx 32gb ddr5 with pr of 252
and lately I also got a pc with 14900K 32ddr 4 which the Pr is 179!!!
usually the same process done in 14900k is much faster than 5950x in same local genetic optimization.
multi thread bench of 5950x is around 11k and 14900k is 17k