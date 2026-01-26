Pricing policy for providing their facilities through the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 4

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Anton #:

Check the actual amount of memory available to agents.

But as far as income is concerned, this is currently the case. Example by similar agents:


What is the PR of the agents? Processor/memory? This, too, makes a difference in revenue generation.

 
Pavel Verveyko #:

What is the PR of the agents? Processor/memory? That, too, makes a difference in shaping profits.

I replied to the post that mentioned the specs. I can clarify that the first one in the list I gave was on an Intel Core i9-10900KF with 64GB, PR227.
 
Anton #:
I replied to the post that mentioned the specs. I can clarify that the first one on the list I gave was on an Intel Core i9-10900KF with 64GB, PR227.

Wow, my agents have a PR of 95

 

Here is my agents log, why does it delete itself ?

NP      0       10:44:15.440    Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 2980 (18 Jun 2021)
DK      0       10:44:15.551    Startup initialization finished
PJ      0       10:44:21.164    Service Service 'MetaTester-1' successfully installed
EE      0       10:44:21.292    Service Service 'MetaTester-2' successfully installed
FL      0       10:44:21.469    Service Service 'MetaTester-3' successfully installed
FI      0       10:44:21.663    Service Service 'MetaTester-1' start initialized
DN      0       10:44:21.668    Service Service 'MetaTester-4' successfully installed
MG      0       10:44:21.829    Service Service 'MetaTester-2' start initialized
IO      0       10:44:21.987    Service Service 'MetaTester-3' start initialized
KF      0       10:44:22.136    Service Service 'MetaTester-4' start initialized
FO      0       10:44:25.605    Service Service 'MetaTester-2' started in 3781 ms
RD      0       10:44:25.608    Service Service 'MetaTester-1' started in 3938 ms
HL      0       10:44:25.777    Service Service 'MetaTester-3' started in 3797 ms
OE      0       10:44:25.839    Service Service 'MetaTester-4' started in 3703 ms
DG      0       10:44:50.096    MQL5 Cloud Network      account changed
QF      0       10:44:50.096    MQL5 Cloud Network      public use of agents enabled (for account Boshetunmay)
LI      0       10:44:59.584    MQL5 Cloud Network      account changed
NQ      0       10:44:59.584    MQL5 Cloud Network      public use of agents enabled (for account Boshetunmay)
HG      0       10:45:01.096    MQL5 Cloud Network      account changed
RS      0       10:45:01.096    MQL5 Cloud Network      public use of agents enabled (for account Boshetunmay)
LK      0       14:54:49.546    Service Service 'MetaTester-1' stop initialized
HS      0       14:54:49.565    Service Service 'MetaTester-2' stop initialized
QL      0       14:54:49.565    Service Service 'MetaTester-3' stop initialized
RD      0       14:54:49.565    Service Service 'MetaTester-4' stop initialized
LL      0       14:54:52.073    Service Service 'MetaTester-2' stopped in 2532 ms
HE      0       14:54:52.073    Service Service 'MetaTester-4' stopped in 2532 ms
IN      0       14:54:52.073    Service Service 'MetaTester-1' stopped in 2532 ms
QF      0       14:54:52.073    Service Service 'MetaTester-3' stopped in 2532 ms
HO      0       14:54:52.173    Service Service 'MetaTester-3' successfully uninstalled
MH      0       14:54:52.175    Service Service 'MetaTester-4' successfully uninstalled
NR      0       14:54:52.178    Service Service 'MetaTester-2' successfully uninstalled
EK      0       14:54:52.222    Service Service 'MetaTester-1' successfully uninstalled


 
Volodymyr Zubov #:

wow, my agents have a PR of 95

me: 95 / 132 / 162, even 162 did not give any clear advantage.

 
I wonder if that intel with the 227 is overclocked?
 
What's the income of an i9? You're messing with the bus timings (it's probably 5 different PCs or I'm wrong https://c.mql5.com/3/359/Capture__1.PNG)
 

All overclockers

Intel

I can give you good news: Intel leaks information that it is not running in factory mode.

If you ask why, it's very simple - research is being done on how the CPU is being used

 
I use an Intel CPU at half frequency, I need it for a CNC machine, the machine is connected to the internet, and the CPU sends requests to the "command centre" to report on frequency and tasks completed in time, whether I want it or not.
 

If I block it, nothing works. He needs to ping the 'host'.

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