Experiment - page 85
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Let's say I'm on a counter-trend, I take one out and put the other in, pulls it to the plus side.
Each one has its own mission.
I want to do it without the hand-to-hand.
The only option is trending, so I'm doing it.
A screenshot of the real account in the studio, please.
this studio already has
that's enough
this studio already has
that's enough
You and Ulad should create a branch:
+How I wanted to show monitoring but never did
Who cares - you'll crawl there too, that's what the forum is all about
+
It's not my fault you can't remember what was said a day ago or more, that's why you're a storyteller
Let's say I'm on a counter-trend, I take one out and put the other in, pulls it to the plus side.
Each one has its own mission.
I want to do this without the hand-to-hand stuff.
The only fully autonomous option is the trend, so I'm doing it.
What's better?
they do not need to wait for a turn, i.e. the work speed is twice as fast, i.e. not back and forth, but up and down - a blind man can see that ;)
all three of them were announced as"Grail found, you cannot drain" and they always work...
and here is some kind of hand-to-hand violence :-)
they were announced as"grail found, can't be drained" and they always work...
and here is some kind of hand-to-hand violence :-)
no, they don't.
it's just faster.
Get to the point...
who among the super-duper traders noticed that the PNB equity (hey Yusuf, poked the graaleweathers) went up not on gold ?
there on the screenshots all the volumes are in kiwi :-)
Get to the point...
who among the super-duper traders noticed that the PNB equity (aye Yusuf, poked the graaleweathers) went up not on gold ?
there on the screenshots all the volumes in kiwi :-)
Let's spice things up with some funny pictures:
Tram Depot Theory. The same picture, but at a much earlier stage, has already been shown here. Probably taken down by the kind moderators.