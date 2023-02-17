Experiment - page 85

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Renat Akhtyamov:

Let's say I'm on a counter-trend, I take one out and put the other in, pulls it to the plus side.

Each one has its own mission.

I want to do it without the hand-to-hand.

The only option is trending, so I'm doing it.

A screenshot of the real account, please.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
A screenshot of the real account in the studio, please.

this studio already has

that's enough

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

this studio already has

that's enough

You and Ulad should create a thread: How I wanted to show monitoring, but never did
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
You and Ulad should create a branch:

+

How I wanted to show monitoring but never did

Who cares - you'll crawl there too, that's what the forum is all about

+

It's not my fault you can't remember what was said a day ago or more, that's why you're a storyteller

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Let's say I'm on a counter-trend, I take one out and put the other in, pulls it to the plus side.

Each one has its own mission.

I want to do this without the hand-to-hand stuff.

The only fully autonomous option is the trend, so I'm doing it.

What's better?

they do not need to wait for a turn, i.e. the work speed is twice as fast, i.e. not back and forth, but up and down - a blind man can see that ;)

all three of them were announced as"Grail found, you cannot drain" and they always work...

and here is some kind of hand-to-hand violence :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

they were announced as"grail found, can't be drained" and they always work...

and here is some kind of hand-to-hand violence :-)

no, they don't.

it's just faster.

 

Get to the point...

who among the super-duper traders noticed that the PNB equity (hey Yusuf, poked the graaleweathers) went up not on gold ?

there on the screenshots all the volumes are in kiwi :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Get to the point...

who among the super-duper traders noticed that the PNB equity (aye Yusuf, poked the graaleweathers) went up not on gold ?

there on the screenshots all the volumes in kiwi :-)

His Expert Advisor is great, he is down 10 quid. However, he was a titanic, he is still a titanic.
And listens to no one, which is amazing ;)
 
So who has the Grail?
 

Let's spice things up with some funny pictures:


Tram Depot Theory. The same picture, but at a much earlier stage, has already been shown here. Probably taken down by the kind moderators.

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