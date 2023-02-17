Experiment - page 81
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Tomorrow, I will open a new thread and continue not this but the previous project, there will be pictures, no trading, just an experiment like PNB but with advanced technology,
I think it will be interesting to follow the observations.
Strength is in the truth brother, that's what simplicity and genius and power is all about !
The market is always right, that's its unbreakable power! )
(Solve the riddle,
What do you see in the picture?
indicate on the image where you think the trend is emerging,
If you see a trend, indicate where you think it starts.
99.999% of traders always see the same analogous chart in front of their screens, and everyone is looking for entry and exit points,
and they all do it in completely different ways.
here is all the genius and power hidden in this chart, it's just a little example. ;)
Just looking at the chart like that is of little use. You have to look at it from a modern computer eye. It has no eyes, but it has more transistors in its brain than we do.
It knows how to see ahead of time.)
Here's that section of the graph. (You can see how computer brains work and your own.)
Tomorrow, I will open a new thread and continue not this but the previous project, there will be pictures, no trading, just an experiment like PNB but with advanced technology,
I think it'll be interesting to follow the observations.
I think it will be interesting to follow the observations.
Go ahead and open it. It's been boring around here lately.
It's because the forum moderation is so boring. In fact, you can't discuss anything.
In general, yes, Removing a user from the MQL5 community the number of pages in the thread is growing.
I have already written the above post. I just showed one of many scenes where I gave an example of a market algorithm.
Rena, at least he's starting to think in the right direction a little bit, you know, like he has previous experience
thinking ???
you gotta be kidding me ;)
they have a percentage of the drain.
so on the chart you just see what you see and you'll never know who's next to plummet and where!
and it's all post facto, you're an observer, just like everyone else!have you figured out when the probability of a correct entry === 1?
That's because the moderation of the forum is so boring. In fact, it is impossible to discuss anything.
That's what Renat says correctly, when everything has already happened, it is possible to build a coherent theory that will explain the reasons for the move. But when there is nothing on the right yet, all our speculation about studs and impulses is 50/50.
I didn't say that.
An employee at one of the dealerships whispered.
The price will go anywhere.
It doesn't matter if it's above the sun, below the plinth, it doesn't care.
and no system will hold!
Which means what?
there are no systems for the market and never will be !!!
I didn't say that.
An employee at one of the dealerships whispered.
The price will go anywhere.
It doesn't matter if it's above the sun or below the plinth.and no system can withstand it!
98% of speculators think so and they go to the market anyway. No wonder that an employee at one of the dealers thinks so, too.
We have two ardent optimists here and we will keep our eye on them).