Experiment - page 90
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Based on your last drawing of the bars, I see that the arrows appear when the bars are positioned towards each other at a certain percentage before and after the breach.
not so
I have been explaining all day.
Are you mad or something...
there must be a reason :) above you got into a mega-secret algorithm where instead of PNB the interest rates and you go straight to auction ?? cool, what...
what auction?
i don't use the lumberjack's approach to manual trading and interest rates have nothing to do with itI have posted a 30 year interest rate test on the forum, the signal from them says nothing, i.e. there is none
what other auction?
I don't use the Lumberjack approach to manual trading and interest rates have nothing to do with it.i posted a 30 year interest rate test on the forum, the signal from them says nothing
So you just don't get it yourself.
You've got the auction entries and the interest rates in your transaction screenshot.
Then you just don't get it yourself.
your screenshot of the trades are auction entries and interest rates
just an indicator.
The trades are still there.
just an indicator
The trades are still there to this day
here we go and check it :-) if you have not screwed up the code
(and by the way, from the first try, it really "messed up" - the screenshot is now exactly the opposite)
logically, in 20 minutes there will be a move in the opposite direction and we may use it to enter.
put the trades in, we will check tomorrow afternoon
Gentlemen, you are in the "experiment" thread. Please discuss your strategies in your own threads. For this thread, they are a hidden flood. If you want to compare the monitoring of your strategies with that of the PNB, you're welcome to do so. No offense.
Whatever you write here, it's all flooding. There's nothing to discuss.
Why is there nothing to discuss? In 3 days, after increasing the lot size of some positions, the balance has increased by $7 and funds by $4 on a $30 fill. Is this not enough or is it enough? Tell us your thoughts.
Why is there nothing to discuss? In 3 days, after increasing the lot size of some positions, the balance has increased by $7 and funds by $4 on a $30 fill. Is this not enough or is it enough? Tell us your thoughts.
It will be a good result if the profit will be fixed. As long as it is floating. It is still hard to draw any conclusion.
Why is there nothing to discuss? In 3 days, after increasing the lot size of some positions, the balance has increased by $7 and funds by $4 on a $30 fill. Is this not enough or is it enough? Tell us your thoughts.