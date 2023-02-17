Experiment - page 90

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darirunu1:

Based on your last drawing of the bars, I see that the arrows appear when the bars are positioned towards each other at a certain percentage before and after the breach.

not so

I have been explaining all day.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Are you mad or something...

there must be a reason :) above you got into a mega-secret algorithm where instead of PNB the interest rates and you go straight to auction ?? cool, what...

what auction?

i don't use the lumberjack's approach to manual trading and interest rates have nothing to do with it

I have posted a 30 year interest rate test on the forum, the signal from them says nothing, i.e. there is none
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

what other auction?

I don't use the Lumberjack approach to manual trading and interest rates have nothing to do with it.

i posted a 30 year interest rate test on the forum, the signal from them says nothing

So you just don't get it yourself.

You've got the auction entries and the interest rates in your transaction screenshot.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Then you just don't get it yourself.

your screenshot of the trades are auction entries and interest rates

just an indicator.

The trades are still there.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

just an indicator

The trades are still there to this day

here we go and check it :-) if you have not screwed up the code


(and by the way, from the first try, it really "messed up" - the screenshot is now exactly the opposite)

logically, in 20 minutes there will be a move in the opposite direction and we may use it to enter.

put the trades in, we will check tomorrow afternoon

 
Gentlemen, you are in the "experiment" thread. Please discuss your strategies in your own threads. For this thread, they are a hidden flood. If you want to compare the monitoring of your strategies with that of the PNB, you're welcome to do so. No hard feelings.
[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
Gentlemen, you are in the "experiment" thread. Please discuss your strategies in your own threads. For this thread, they are a hidden flood. If you want to compare the monitoring of your strategies with that of the PNB, you're welcome to do so. No offense.
Anything you write here will be flooding. There is nothing to discuss.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Whatever you write here, it's all flooding. There's nothing to discuss.

Why is there nothing to discuss? In 3 days, after increasing the lot size of some positions, the balance has increased by $7 and funds by $4 on a $30 fill. Is this not enough or is it enough? Tell us your thoughts.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Why is there nothing to discuss? In 3 days, after increasing the lot size of some positions, the balance has increased by $7 and funds by $4 on a $30 fill. Is this not enough or is it enough? Tell us your thoughts.

It will be a good result if the profit will be fixed. As long as it is floating. It is still hard to draw any conclusion.

[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Why is there nothing to discuss? In 3 days, after increasing the lot size of some positions, the balance has increased by $7 and funds by $4 on a $30 fill. Is this not enough or is it enough? Tell us your thoughts.

Close ALL positions, then start ranting
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