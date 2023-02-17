Experiment - page 89
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why would I watch something that is inherently inoperable?
the reason is mathematical operations of averaging the quote, which in turn unambiguously leads to lagging
but judging by the equity and balance graph, the signal indicator must be inverted
Turn it upside down, what is the problem? Just flip it is half a day of code. Or find in CodeBase a flip copyer (it's a few days now, it's a hell of a thing)
---
of course PNB can be made into a grail of sorts, not much of an earner but not a pouring robot either. But there will be almost nothing left of PNB :-)
the TS has two types of signals - #1 from the indicator at night "it was necessary to enter a long time ago and at a much better price" and #2 during the day "volatility farted".
the volumes in the signal are about nothing, from the hopelessness, so there is only a direction from them.
Look at which assets (specifically currencies, not gold) at the first signal in the morning the PNB is buying, which they are selling;
Take the appropriate cross and place two limits - one close to the "PNB trend", the other away to the counter-trend. Take the trend miss in the daytime, take the counter one in the evening.
Take distances from the cross statistics. Volumes, too, should be based on it, on the risk and price of the point.
The work will be somehow or other. If only because there is no childish illnesses in the form of massive locks and collecting night spread. And more objective/statistics used.
And especially good if instead of PNB we use something sensible, even EMA will be better :-)
Turn it upside down, what's the problem? It doesn't matter if it's an indicator or a signed signal. Just flip it is half a day of code. Or find in CodeBase a flip-copier (that's a few days now, it's a hell of a thing)
---
of course PNB can be made into a grail of sorts, not much of an earner but not a pouring robot either. But there will be almost nothing left of PNB :-)
the TS has two types of signals - #1 from the indicator at night "it was necessary to enter a long time ago and at a much better price" and #2 during the day "volatility farted".
the volumes in the signal are about nothing, from the hopelessness, so they only give direction.
Look at which assets (specifically currencies, not gold) at the first signal in the morning the PNB is buying, which they are selling;
Take the appropriate cross and place two limits - one close to the "PNB trend", the other away to the counter-trend. Take the trend miss in the daytime, take the counter one in the evening.
Take distances from the cross statistics. Volumes, too, should be based on it, on the risk and price of the point.
The work will be somehow or other. If only because there is no childish illnesses in the form of massive locks and collecting night spread. And more objective/statistics used.
And especially good, if instead of PNB we take something sensible, even EMA will be better :-)
;)
How do you know so much?
been hand trading for about 10 years?
---
put a limit on a counter-trend - why would it do that?
what side is the EMA better? looks like a common lagging and averaging bullshit to me.
where is the better price if this indicator can't see it?
why should something be removed at night when trends have been going on for years ?
---
in short, ich bin's a mess.
can't you make a decent signal indicator and get rid of all that baseless bullshit?
this is how a normal expert should work ?
;)
how do you know so much?
You must have been selling your hands for 10 years?
---
put a limit on a counter-trend - why on earth would it do that?
what side is the EMA better? looks like a common lagging and averaging bullshit to me.
where is the better price if this indicator can't see it?
why should something be removed at night when trends have been going on for years ?
---
in short, ich bin's a mess.
can't you make a decent signal indicator and get rid of all that baseless bullshit?
This is how a normal expert should work:
Soyou think pipsqueak is the best option?
So you think piping is the best option?
it's not pips.
They're not closed.But you can also pipsqueak, why not?
;)
this is how a normal expert should work:
ahahahha New Rena...
ahahahha New Rena...
yeah, forgot to add
right on:
ahahahahaha
;)
how do you know so much?
You must have been selling your hands for 10 years?
---
put a limit on a counter-trend - why on earth would it do that?
what side is the EMA better? looks like a common lagging and averaging bullshit to me.
where is the better price if this indicator can't see it?
why should something be removed at night when trends have been going on for years ?
---
in short, ich bin's a mess.
can't you make a decent signal indicator and get rid of all that baseless bullshit?
this is how a normal Expert Advisor should work:
why do you need a signal indicator if you only trade a swap? pips through the night... put it on in the evening and cut it off in the morning :-) The formula
why do you need a signal indicator if you only trade a swap? pips every night... put it on in the evening and cut it off in the morning :-) the formula
come on, open your eyes ;))))
come on, open your eyes ;))))
Based on your last drawing of the bars, I see that the arrows appear when the bars are positioned towards each other at a certain percentage before and after the breakout.
Come on, open your eyes ;))))
Are you mad or something...
there must be a reason :) above you got into a mega-secret algorithm, where instead of PNB the interest rates and the entry is at the auction ?