Experiment - page 79
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Strength is in the truth brother, that's what simplicity and genius and power is all about !
The market is always right, that's its unbreakable power! )
Why riddle a riddle to which there can in principle be no right answer.
Judging by the flooders' efforts, no one has done shit and hasn't mastered it...there's no better thing in the world than PNB !
Even Renat is confused about 300% :-)
Exactly, but, no one wants to understand this truth! No one wants to say goodbye to the era of trading before PNB comes along. And we need to take this brave step and forget everything about trading on TI and FA, indicators, views, traces on the price chart, trading vision and other stuff. PNB is the head of it all and that's it!!! Not sure? Watch the trading process.
Exactly, but, no one wants to understand this truth! No one wants to say goodbye to the era of trading before PNB came along. And one has to take this bold step and forget everything about trading by TI and FA, indicators, views, traces on the price chart, trading vision and other bullshit. PNB is the head of it all and that's it!!! Not sure? Watch the trading process.
Well, can you at least answer what you are trading, what price, what is it for?)
You must be a beginner. I, personally, do not and cannot trade anything. The NSP's functions, which you can learn about in the depths of the forum, do the trading.
Maxim is right, so far no one has shown any satisfactory results apart from words. All hope for the PNB, maybe it will shoot vertically upwards? What do you think?
Whether it shoots or not, the PNB knows: For some reason, the picture is stubbornly paired. What could be the problem?
Why solve a riddle to which there can be no right answer in principle.
There is always an answer, you just haven't even tried to get into it, and you automatically answer according to your own reasoning.
What is the price, for starters)
The price on a kotir does not matter, it may be everywhere.
I see that after some flat, the price continued to move up, but could fall down and take our stops. How to determine the further direction?
It already went down, took everything it could and then flew away,
the big question is where and why?
Why it did not go further down?
there are exactly 2 trends in the picture, this is one example of price execution to the side according to the market's top-secret algorithm.
Whether it shoots or not, the PNB knows: For some reason, the picture is stubbornly paired. What could it be?
Well, you yourself said that equity is now going todouble the lot!
You're welcome! ;)