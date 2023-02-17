Experiment - page 91
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Why is there nothing to discuss? In 3 days, after increasing the lot size of some positions, the balance has increased by $7 and funds by $4 on a $30 fill. Is this not enough or is it enough? Tell me your thoughts.
Better you tell me when the finish line?
What should be the criteria for the result, when you stop monitoring, and officially say that the Grail is ready?
Do you know that in advance?
Gentlemen, you are in the "experiment" thread.
The experiment has a purpose, there is the beginning of the experiment and the end, and then there are the conclusions.
When will you have the end of the experiment?
There is enough time until 1 January 2022 to draw conclusions - is the NSP making money or is it sinking and not suitable for the market.
The experiment has a purpose, there is the beginning of the experiment and the end, and then there are the conclusions.
When will you have the end of the experiment?
By January 1, 2022, there will be enough time to draw conclusions - whether the NSP is making money or sinking and not suitable for the market.
I think this is a realistic deadline for the end of the experiment, although the account itself is likely to continue.
The experiment has a purpose, there is the beginning of the experiment and the end, and then there are the conclusions.
When will you have the end of the experiment?
There is enough time until 1 January 2022 to draw conclusions - is the NSP making money or is it sinking and unfit for the market?
you must have the numbers wrong, it should be2202
Otherwise there are only a few days left (and it's according to the days), the NBP would not have time to fully develop.
with a sliding window of 300 trading days (this is in the Expert Advisor settings), the minimum indicative term is somewhere around 1500
You must have the numbers wrong, it should be2202 g
Otherwise there are only a few days left (and it is by days), the NBP will not have time to develop to its full capacity.
with a sliding window of 300 trading days (this is in the Expert Advisor settings), the minimum indicative period is somewhere around 1500
I think this is a realistic timeframe for completing the experiment, although the account itself will probably continue.
Renat Akhtyamov:
Turn on the tester, really ;)
He's already turned it on!
Did you hear that?
Or should I repeat it 1,000 times for those who don't get it from the first one.
He turned it on already!
Did everyone hear that?
Or should I repeat it 1,000 times for those who can't get it from the first one.
Guys, I think it's time to load the account to the full - somewhere up to 100 000 dollars, because everything is working properly, nothing needs to be changed. lot to bring the 0.01*10*10 000=100 and go from cent to dollar account and go to a paid subscription to the signal. Your opinion. The Expert Advisor has worked well with all major currencies - the last one has dealt with the pound by opening a SELL. We need to force the event and announce the end of the first, cent, phase of the experiment. Are there brave participants who will enter the dollar phase of the trial? We need 10 participants who are willing to invest $ 1000 under my guarantee at 100% per annum. If there are any, please contact me in person.
Guys, I think it's time to load the account to the fullest - somewhere up to 100 000 dollars, as everything is working properly, nothing needs to be changed. lotnost bring up to 0.01*10*10 000=100 and switch from cent to dollar account and go to a paid subscription to the signal. Your opinion. The Expert Advisor has worked well with all major currencies - the last one has dealt with the pound by opening a SELL. We need to force the event and announce the end of the first, cent, phase of the experiment. Are there brave participants who will enter the dollar phase of the trial? We need 10 participants who are willing to invest $ 1000 under my guarantee at 100% per annum. If there are any, please contact me in person.
Guys, I think it's time to load the account to the fullest - somewhere up to 100 000 dollars, as everything is working properly, nothing needs to be changed. lotnost bring up to 0.01*10*10 000=100 and switch from cent to dollar account and go to a paid subscription to the signal. Your opinion. The Expert Advisor has worked well with all major currencies - the last one has dealt with the pound by opening a SELL. We need to force the event and announce the end of the first, cent, phase of the experiment. Are there brave participants who will enter the dollar phase of the trial? We need 10 participants who are willing to invest $ 1000 under my guarantee at 100% per annum. If any of these appear, please respond in person.