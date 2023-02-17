Experiment - page 84
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Yeah ;)
Both demagogues in this argument, no monitoring
He used to have monitoring, but he's disappeared from view, so he must have added to the list.)
no signal and no signal
at least three pages explaining why ))))))
everything is working and does not merge anywhere ;)
It is impossible to drain with this tool, for those who are in the tank, I repeat!
it is the only thing I do (for those in the tank) 300rts a month, not on this one!
I will not even breathe a word about it.
You don't need this demo...............
no signal and no signal
at least three pages explaining why ))))))
all in work and nowhere to merge ;)
It is impossible to drain with this tool, for those who are in the tank, I repeat!
for those in the tank - 300rts a month do not do it !!!
I will not even breathe a word about it.
You don't give a shit about this demo...............
i will not even go for that !)
Come on, you shouted yourself that locks rule, you need more locks !...spreads from DC and you get %% :-)
fuck....
You think I only have one strategy?
started doing the next one in front of everyone, and then take it out of the archive.
fuckin' hell!
;)
fuck....
You think I only have one strategy.
;)
Been sitting here for years, never seen a real account
Don't tell me fairy tales here.
one by one
ahahaha
Don't tell me fairy tales here.
one by one
ahahaha
fuck....
You think I only have one strategy or something.
started making the next one in front of everyone, and then you take it out of the archive.
Oh, my God!
;)
which strategy is worse and what? 300 percent or 250 percent or formula?
Which strategy is worse and what? 300 per cent or 250 per cent or formula?
Let's say I'm on a counter-trend, I take one out and put the other in, and it goes in the plus.
Each one has its own mission.
I want to do this without the hand-to-hand stuff.
The only fully autonomous option is the trend, so that's what I'm doing.
What's better?
you do not need to wait for a turn, i.e. the speed is twice as fast, i.e. not back and forth, but up and down - a blind man can see that ;)
well, yes
the basis of each strategy - different formulas, without that there is no way