Experiment - page 86
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Let's spice things up with some funny pictures:
Tram Depot Theory. The same picture, but at a much earlier stage, has already been shown here. Probably trashed by the kindly moderators.
See )
Theory or theory, but the diamond shapes are wrong.
We saw )
Theory in theory, but the diamond shapes are wrong.
The rhombuses are exactly right :-) They haven't been outlined by hand, but calculated and checked beforehand.
i.e. almost correctly, there are some visual errors, but I have to put up with these bugs in the terminal. There may also be an error caused by skipping bars, but it's not too big
The diamonds are exactly right :-) they are not drawn by hand, but calculated and double-checked beforehand.
I mean almost correctly, there are only visual errors, but I have to reconcile myself to these bugs of the terminal. There may be another error caused by skipping bars, but it is not considerable.
If you replace rhombuses with triangles, squares, hexagons, rectangles and other -angles, as well as circles and rhombi, the effect will be the same.
If you replace the rhombics with triangles, squares, hexagons, rectangles and other -angles as well as circles and rhombics, the effect is the same.
up or down, the colour of the line is the same.
Where and what effect is there, I do not understand?
-
reading the newspaper...
reading the paper...
take your time.
I guess he did flip the signal.really ashamed to say so
reading the paper...
Ha ha, that's a masterpiece! Is Dr. Yusuf reading the paper during lunch? ;)
The diamonds are exactly right :-) they are not drawn by hand, but calculated and double-checked beforehand.
I mean almost correctly, there are only visual errors, but I have to reconcile myself to these bugs of the terminal. The error caused by skipping bars may occur, but it is not considerable.
Rhombuses represent the great power of Shambhala ;)
Legend has it that if you peg them at daily pivots,
it opens a door to another dimension, and rumor has it that through the prisms of the diamonds you can..,
to see future price movements...
Take your time.
I think he did flip the signal.really ashamed to say so.
Renat, there was no flip, it's just that the PNB is taking its toll. And Evgeniy let him drink tea on the background of decrease, not suspecting that he reads the newspaper of bygone days. It is time for him to look at the monitoring.
Renat, there has been no coup, it's just that the PNB is taking its toll. And Evgeniy may drink tea on the background of decline, unaware that he is reading the newspaper of bygone days. It's time for him to look at monitoring.
Anyway, I'm running a system that's doing 90-130% a day.
I agree about the tea.
;)