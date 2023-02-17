Experiment - page 168
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I have had all sorts of cases, the most recent UPU failed to raise the power of the PNB ))))
Terms are standard for me. After reaching +100% - withdrawal of half, i.e. initial deposit. Pure psychology to stay "good" anyway, especially when people on the forum are watching )
Then after increasing from the initial level by a factor of three it will be seen.
Is a stop loss used in the trade?
Of course
Why is it safe there and not here? If the same mql5 ?
Forum rules do not allow discussion of signals. You will be banned for this.
That's why channels were created, so that forum users and internet users could discuss issues not in the main forum, but in the channels that go beyond themql5 forum.
Best of luck though!
Thank you
That's an odd statement. Why from the terminal? From any browser the link works, regardless of the terminal...
straight away on the fly from any browser using the link provided
Forum rules do not allow discussion of signals. You will be banned for this.
That's why channels were created, so that forum users and Internet users could not discuss issues in the main forum, but in the channels that go beyond mql5.
so let's try to move to the channel
you will also get married :-)
Looked at another signal, a classic - losing on dollar pairs, throw them away, they are the reason for the legends that everyone is losing in forex, and it is on dollar pairs that they are losing.
That's an odd statement. Why from the terminal? From any browser the link works, regardless of the terminal...
And so as not to miss a new post, a message is created even to the terminal, not just to the forum post.