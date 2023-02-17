Experiment - page 169

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Renat Akhtyamov:
Come on. Here's pure dollar pairs, in three hours:

I can say "come on, here's pure dollar pairs, in 3.5 hours, real rubles:

and you, as usual, have only pictures to which you are invited to take your word for it)

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

And so as not to miss a new post, a message is created even to the terminal, not just to the forum post.

Amazing, this is the first time I've authorised in the terminal) but I still can't write a message in the channel
 
Mikhael1983:

I can say "come on, here's pure dollar pairs, in 3.5 hours, real roubles:

and all you have is pictures that you're supposed to believe.)

You've gone a little crazy, I see.
Have you just jumped out of the demo and spread your wings?
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
You're a bit of a dope, aren't you?
Just jumped off the demo and spread your wings?
Not everyone has to show a picture from the demo, someone has to trade on the real.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
You're a bit of a freak, if you ask me.
Did you just jump off the demo and spread your wings?

Okay, Rena, don't make a fuss. Look at it quietly.

[Deleted]  

Let's go!

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[Deleted]  
Олег avtomat:

Let's go!

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Won't make it to Friday
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Looked at another signal, a classic - losing on dollar pairs, throw them away, they are the reason for the legends that everyone is losing in forex, and it is on dollar pairs that they are losing.

Could you explain this? Why do you think that dollar pairs are losing?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Won't make it to Friday
That's a bold statement. What would prevent it from reaching Friday, in your opinion?
 
Mikhael1983:
A bold statement. And what would prevent you from making it to Friday, in your opinion?
Like what? Ban for discussing a pay-as-you-go signal
;)
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