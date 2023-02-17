Experiment - page 169
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Come on. Here's pure dollar pairs, in three hours:
I can say "come on, here's pure dollar pairs, in 3.5 hours, real rubles:
and you, as usual, have only pictures to which you are invited to take your word for it)
And so as not to miss a new post, a message is created even to the terminal, not just to the forum post.
I can say "come on, here's pure dollar pairs, in 3.5 hours, real roubles:
and all you have is pictures that you're supposed to believe.)
You're a bit of a dope, aren't you?
You're a bit of a freak, if you ask me.
Okay, Rena, don't make a fuss. Look at it quietly.
Let's go!
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Let's go!
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Looked at another signal, a classic - losing on dollar pairs, throw them away, they are the reason for the legends that everyone is losing in forex, and it is on dollar pairs that they are losing.
Won't make it to Friday
A bold statement. And what would prevent you from making it to Friday, in your opinion?