Experiment - page 166

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[Deleted]  
Mikhael1983:

Sent:


To Teacher Yusuf

Can't you show it on your profile? Geek
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Can't you show it on your profile? Geek

There is no such thing. I showed you, you fool:

[Deleted]  
Mikhael1983:

There is no such thing. I showed you, you fool:

Dummy, learn to read.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Can't you show it on your profile? Freak

He is not a salesman.

 
In short: the signal number 1126098
is not a direct link, but those wishing to do so can substitute the standard part of the address in front of the digits.
[Deleted]  
PapaYozh:

He is not a salesman.

And what, you have to share in the community and show up on your profile
 
PapaYozh:

He is not a salesman.

And so far I don't see the need to be one.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
And what, you have to share in the community and show up on your profile
I'm not sure I got it right, but shared somewhere, maybe it's visible now.
[Deleted]  
Mikhael1983:
I'm not sure I got it right, but I shared it somewhere, maybe it's visible now.
At least that's how it is, backbreaker
 

I didn't mean to, but I peeked, or maybe I did )))

So much pathos about the real and the deposit... well, everything is real!

good luck anyway!

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