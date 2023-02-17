Experiment - page 170

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Still, how do you write a message in a channel???

 
pribludilsa:
Could you explain this? Why do you think the dollar pairs are losing money?

The dollar is unpredictable and very prone to manipulation

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The dollar is unpredictable and very prone to manipulation

I wonder what kind of manipulation it is?
[Deleted]  

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Subscription is not possible. The provider is not a seller.

Therefore, technically, there will be no violation.

But just in case, you should check this matter directly with the administrator. So as not to suddenly show up out of the blue with a saber.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The dollar is unpredictable and very prone to manipulation

and the dollar doesn't need to be predicted... :-) it's 0 by definition. A point of reference.

Funny, out of the blue, but so

[Deleted]  
Maxim Kuznetsov:

and the dollar does not need to be predicted... :-) it's 0 by definition. A point of reference.

Funny, out of the blue, but so

Vitya likes to give out these kinds of gibberish.
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

and the dollar does not need to be predicted... :-) it's 0 by definition. A point of reference.

Funny, out of the blue, but so.

About the dollar being 0 and not 1, I probably even agree. As for that "reference point", I disagree. The benchmark should retain value over time. By the way, recently saw someone develop my idea of "absolute rates"

http://mql5.com/ru/forum/143682

and even writes articles on hubra about it, but probably he solved this problem quite differently than I tried to solve it, so the physical sense of the solution is doubtful.

Абсолютные курсы
Абсолютные курсы
  • 2013.02.25
  • www.mql5.com
Доброго времени суток. Хочу поднять вот какую тему. Известны курсы валютных пар. Например EURUSD, или GBPUSD. Что это означает...
 
Mikhael1983:

About the dollar being 0 and not 1, I might even agree. As for that 'reference point', I disagree. The benchmark should retain value over time. By the way, recently saw someone develop my idea of "absolute rates"

http://mql5.com/ru/forum/143682

and even writes articles on hubra about it, but probably he solved this problem quite differently than I tried to solve it, so the physical sense of the solution is doubtful.

Ahhhh, I remember that idea with lots of mistakes. Thought that was you. I even remember pointing out errors in logic to you. I remember the same thing - three days on the plus side, and then livantos.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Make the link a link

Renat, you'd think you haven't read or seen anything like this. You haven't read or seen it for about twenty years :-)

there is an ancient thing about converting currencies to absolute values (and dimensionless to that)

There was even a website. And publications. If not here, then on more popular resources of the time.

It didn't take off.

in short - everything was through brutal logarithms and matrices, cooler than PNB, the author knows both mathematics and economics. Incorrect assumptions have led to what is. But the site probably exists

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Ahhhh, I remember that idea with lots of mistakes. I thought it was you. I even remember pointing out errors in logic to you. I remember the same thing - three days on the plus side, and then livantos.
And I remember that I did not make any trades with this idea because I had not found an adequate solution.) Again you are in a puddle with your bare bum ) The idea was reasonable, if there was an understanding that separately the numerator - going up, and separately the denominator - going down, then only to open to buy, etc. But - I could not find a solution satisfactory to me without the assumptions and rationing drawn to the ears.)
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