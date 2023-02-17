Experiment - page 170
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Still, how do you write a message in a channel???
Could you explain this? Why do you think the dollar pairs are losing money?
The dollar is unpredictable and very prone to manipulation
The dollar is unpredictable and very prone to manipulation
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The dollar is unpredictable and very prone to manipulation
and the dollar doesn't need to be predicted... :-) it's 0 by definition. A point of reference.
Funny, out of the blue, but so
and the dollar does not need to be predicted... :-) it's 0 by definition. A point of reference.
Funny, out of the blue, but so
and the dollar does not need to be predicted... :-) it's 0 by definition. A point of reference.
Funny, out of the blue, but so.
About the dollar being 0 and not 1, I probably even agree. As for that "reference point", I disagree. The benchmark should retain value over time. By the way, recently saw someone develop my idea of "absolute rates"
http://mql5.com/ru/forum/143682
and even writes articles on hubra about it, but probably he solved this problem quite differently than I tried to solve it, so the physical sense of the solution is doubtful.
About the dollar being 0 and not 1, I might even agree. As for that 'reference point', I disagree. The benchmark should retain value over time. By the way, recently saw someone develop my idea of "absolute rates"
http://mql5.com/ru/forum/143682
and even writes articles on hubra about it, but probably he solved this problem quite differently than I tried to solve it, so the physical sense of the solution is doubtful.
Make the link a link
Renat, you'd think you haven't read or seen anything like this. You haven't read or seen it for about twenty years :-)
there is an ancient thing about converting currencies to absolute values (and dimensionless to that)
There was even a website. And publications. If not here, then on more popular resources of the time.
It didn't take off.
in short - everything was through brutal logarithms and matrices, cooler than PNB, the author knows both mathematics and economics. Incorrect assumptions have led to what is. But the site probably exists
Ahhhh, I remember that idea with lots of mistakes. I thought it was you. I even remember pointing out errors in logic to you. I remember the same thing - three days on the plus side, and then livantos.