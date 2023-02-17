Experiment - page 113
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I'm telling you, it's an obsession. And you need to do something about it.
Nah, fighting ignorance
It's good that the topic can be written from two accounts, the thread immediately sprang to life
Vladimir, you are not fit to play the role of the new Sherlock Holmes, you cannot distinguish my stylistics from Michael's stylistics. Do you think it is difficult to distinguish two participants by IP in order to stop both of them immediately? Leave already this idea of wrongly recognizing me and Michael, there is no food for thought for you here. Dig in another direction, if you are too eager to express your anger and hatred. The same refers to Eugene, to whom I really directed an exel file and, apparently, mistakenly and hastily took him for a supporter and understander of PNB idea. Don't go overboard in denigrating PNB, otherwise you'll remain forever in history as Salieri, who will also not be forgotten by descendants against the background of Mozart's great works and new Pushkins will dedicate their works to you! Watch out for the twists and turns.
If more people are interested, we can rent some spacious hall in Moscow and invite Mikhail to this meeting, so you can be sure that we are not one and the same person. We may invite the leadership of ICL, because PNB was born in the depths of this resource. If they wish, they can take over the organisation of such a meeting, or series of meetings, as the world leader in this field.
downtrend - flat", because together they are antagonists and should not work together.
So everything, ultimately, comes down to AI and pattern recognition. And this is no longer a children's sandbox, like Yusuf and the automaton.
And recognition is no longer needed to recognize a trend-flat change, but to predict it.
After all, Michael and I have shown, this problem is perfectly handled by PNBs, switching from uptrends to downtrends and vice versa in time and it is by no means a sandbox, as you put it.
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The desire to meet cut off at the root with this attitude to a good offer
After all, I and Mkhailo have shown that PNBs cope with this problem perfectly, they switch from uptrend to downtrend and vice versa at the same time and it is not a sandbox, as you put it.
Yusuf, with all due respect, you have a usual very primitive trend strategy that may easily be done using an ordinary MA or even just using chaotic Stop orders with StopLoss and without TakeProfit and without any indicators.
The Canadian went up, so the deposit soared. The next flat will take away all your profits and you are out of the money. You don't even have to ask for it.
Yusuf, with all due respect, you have an ordinary very primitive trend strategy, which can easily be done with an ordinary MA or even just with chaotic Stop orders with StopLoss and without TakeProfit without any indicators.
The Canadian went up, so Mikhail's deposit soared. The next flat will take away all your profits and you are out of the money. No need to ask fortune-tellers.
You show your capabilities of the MA MA rather than asserting them baselessly. The best thing is to wait for the results of my and Michael's experiments. Why traders do not get rich using MA and other strategies?