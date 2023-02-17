Experiment - page 117
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We are very much looking forward to this event for your enjoyment. But before you can rejoice, there will be thunder from the PNB! You are climbing out of your skin to see the PNB fiasco as soon as possible, not understanding anything about them, as Michael put it.
I will not write the word expensive, but perhaps I am wrong, do you have patents registered?, then I will tell you why I ask
I remind you that you grew up in a time when there were a lot of them. registrations.
there are 1 in my name but another very expensive one was stolen by a classmate of my father, it's no longer relevant now.
Since everyone's here, I've got an opportunity too.
Since everyone is here, I have an opportunity as well.
there's a possibility, but you have to use it carefully.
You're so fast to the ban that we don't have time to respond :-) true kangaroo
not to be completely off topic : can the universal method PNB put options on Fast35 ? and what is the mathematical expectation of the result
I was so happy, I thought they gave you 10 years.
You thought you'd take my place here? Take it.
You thought you'd take my place here? Take my place.
it is actually interesting to meet Yusuf, but it has to be strongly savvy in all life situations, only executives in schools and higher education institutions have that.
Gentlemen, I am happy to report that the indestructible power of PNB, bestowed upon us by Guru Yusuf, allows us to observe a 50+ percent profit level over and above the initial deposit.
Glory to PNB!
Hail to the NDP!
Are you looking for a hall in Moscow? Because the teacher will be here soon.
Gentlemen, I am happy to report that the indestructible power of PNB, bestowed upon us by Guru Yusuf, allows us to observe a 50+ percent profit level over and above the initial deposit.
Glory to PNB!
Put the signal in the profile, there isn't that much
Comrade Renat has gone so far as to directly deny what one can simply see with one's own eyes directly. Isn't this a sign of hysteria?