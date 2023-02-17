Experiment - page 116

New comment
 
Mikhael1983:


Ask for the excel file from Yusuf.

What is your alternative NSP implementation)?

Here is what I have on his file.


 

As far as the PNB is concerned.

look above at my prediction on this system

and the prediction was that the equi would fall below the balance

and the balance will begin to drain

the end of the argument begins

get your tomatoes ready

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

As far as the PNB is concerned.

look above at my prediction on this system

and the prediction was that the equi would fall below the balance

and the balance will begin to drain

the end of the argument begins

get your tomatoes ready

;)

We are looking forward to it with great pleasure. But before you know it, there's going to be thunder from the NPA! You are climbing out of your skin to see the PNB fiasco as soon as possible, not understanding anything about them, as Michail puts it.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

TTD pedals :


Jena, a development from previous pictures caught in this thread.

The trams run strictly on rails.

And not to be completely off-topic, "there are other things associated with the name of Gauss, here they already have a direct bearing on trading and TA"

Again you are barging in with obscure TAs, if you are sure of them, run monitoring on a demo please and then we will compare the results with PNB, but as it is. holoslono, anyone can show anything they want. Stop littering the thread please. Tell us about TA and FA somewhere else. traders are fed up with these stories. They have brought them nothing but ruin. Don't bring Gauss' sacred name into this, please. At this rate you will soon get to the father of PNB, the great Euler, who invented the Gamma function and Erlang, who published PNB in parts. I just put all 3 PNB functions together and found analytically correct formulas for finding the PNB argument and coefficients and they came to life.

 
Set to change lot if bitcoindollar

And this is a global variable

First time changed from 0.25 to 0.1

And now it's opening in 0.1 lots on all the instruments

And I'm away from the computer.

No other sense here, just no possibility to correct it until the evening.

 
Mikhael1983:
Set to change lot if bitcoindollar

And this is a global variable

First time changed from 0.25 to 0.1

And now it's opening in 0.1 lots on all the instruments

And I'm away from the computer.

There is no other point here, just no possibility to correct until the evening.

For what reason?

If there's a reason for that, then refine the strategy so that it changes automatically.

[Deleted]  
I suggest that only Yusuf and Misha remain in this thread. All in favour?
 
I am only a humble PNB user.

It is not for me to change anything about the trading strategy.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
I suggest we keep only Yusuf and Misha in this thread. Who's in favour?

This has already happened too...

Then Yusuf will start running all over the forum shouting PNB PNB PNB :-)

 
Since everyone is here, I have the opportunity.
1...109110111112113114115116117118119120121122123...277
New comment