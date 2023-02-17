Experiment - page 115

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Sergey Gridnev:


The shovel is also an obsolete tool, but mankind uses it.

Yes, some people dig with a shovel and some with an excavator.

 
Python is good at everything but speed.
And speed is exactly what counts, especially in trading.

That's not exactly true. No one implements calculations in pure Python. And all extensions that implement necessary functionality, such as numpy library, are implemented in C++, and are quite effective. In addition, only at the stage of algorithm development it is necessary to do a lot of calculations, in the trade it is necessary to make calculations literally one or more samples, near the right edge of the price chart (present time). The speed of opening trades is more than enough by orders of magnitude. On the contrary, I purposely put pauses to avoid calling the terminal with requests to open or close deals more frequently than once a second if, for example, the robot is going to open positions with different symbols. Do not waste your time, let the terminal have a fraction of a second to communicate with the server and process the orders.

Summing up: the Python's speed is enough for me in terms of calculations speed, while the terminal has orders of what I need in terms of orders speed.
 

Mathsad is a very outdated and inefficient algorithm development tool.

You are trying to pretend that you don't understand it, when you understand it very well. In the work of an algorithmist the main tool is the brain. It is not obsolete. Auxiliary tools like matcad, as practice shows, are nearly eternal too. Mathematics hasn't become obsolete. And mathcad is not obsolete, don't try to prove this nonsense.

Perhaps you have had some deformation of consciousness in terms of fantasies about the possibilities of neural networks. But I don't mean such "algorithms", they are not algorithms at all.
 
Nikolai Semko:

Yes, some people dig with a shovel and some with an excavator.

To find treasure, it's not what you dig with, it's where you dig. If you don't know where to dig, an excavator won't help.)

 
Nikolai Semko:

Yes, some people dig with a shovel and some with an excavator.

You tell that to the archaeologists. ;)


khorosh:

To find a treasure, it's not what you dig with, it's where you dig. If you don't know where to dig, an excavator won't help.)

That's the point!

 
Nikolai Semko:
Python is good at everything but speed.
And speed is exactly what's important, especially in trading.
Therefore, its use as a substitute for Mql5 is unwise.


There are compilers that distill Python into C, and this can increase speed. In addition, the bottleneck in trading is the internet, and computing power is increased by buying a powerful computer. But it is easy and fast to code something. What is the alternative to python, in your opinion? It is no coincidence that it is the most popular general-purpose language.
 
pribludilsa:
There are compilers that distill python into C, which can increase speed. In addition, the bottleneck in trading is the Internet, and the processing power is increased by buying a powerful computer. But it is easy and fast to code something. What is the alternative to python, in your opinion? It is no coincidence that it is the most popular general-purpose language.

Delphi is now embarcadero rad studio, a very powerful thing, but the licence is expensive.

 

TTD pedals :


Jena, a development from previous pictures in this thread.

Trams run strictly on rails

And not to be completely off-topic, "there are other things associated with Gauss, but they have a lot to do with trading and TA".

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

TTD pedals :


Jena, a development from previous pictures caught in this thread.

The trams run strictly on rails.

And not to be completely off-topic, "there are other things associated with the name of Gauss, now they have a direct bearing on trading and TA"

The trams run strictly on rails, but judging by the spread, they will not make a profit.
 
Uladzimir Izerski:
The trams do run strictly on rails, but judging by the spread they can't make profits.

you're imagining things...the horizontal line at the top is not Ask, it's all left.

In the M5 picture on a highly compressed scale, you can't see the spread at all. It is ~5 pips on the Yen.

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