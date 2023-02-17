Experiment - page 115
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The shovel is also an obsolete tool, but mankind uses it.
Yes, some people dig with a shovel and some with an excavator.
Mathsad is a very outdated and inefficient algorithm development tool.
Yes, some people dig with a shovel and some with an excavator.
To find treasure, it's not what you dig with, it's where you dig. If you don't know where to dig, an excavator won't help.)
Yes, some people dig with a shovel and some with an excavator.
You tell that to the archaeologists. ;)
To find a treasure, it's not what you dig with, it's where you dig. If you don't know where to dig, an excavator won't help.)
That's the point!
Python is good at everything but speed.
There are compilers that distill python into C, which can increase speed. In addition, the bottleneck in trading is the Internet, and the processing power is increased by buying a powerful computer. But it is easy and fast to code something. What is the alternative to python, in your opinion? It is no coincidence that it is the most popular general-purpose language.
Delphi is now embarcadero rad studio, a very powerful thing, but the licence is expensive.
TTD pedals :
Jena, a development from previous pictures in this thread.
Trams run strictly on rails
And not to be completely off-topic, "there are other things associated with Gauss, but they have a lot to do with trading and TA".
TTD pedals :
Jena, a development from previous pictures caught in this thread.
The trams run strictly on rails.
And not to be completely off-topic, "there are other things associated with the name of Gauss, now they have a direct bearing on trading and TA"
The trams do run strictly on rails, but judging by the spread they can't make profits.
you're imagining things...the horizontal line at the top is not Ask, it's all left.
In the M5 picture on a highly compressed scale, you can't see the spread at all. It is ~5 pips on the Yen.