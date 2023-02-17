Experiment - page 114

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Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

And you show me the capabilities of the MA-Shares using monitoring, rather than claiming it without proof, or better yet, wait for the results of my and Michael's experiments. Why traders do not get rich using MA MA and other strategies?

This is what we are talking about. This is just child's play. And Mashki and PNB are in fact approximation of Gauss-Laplace distribution to determine the trend.
Boring in short.

Give it up and don't mess with people's heads.

 
Nikolai Semko:

That's what we're talking about. This is child's play. And Mashki and your PNB, which is essentially an approximation of the Gauss-Laplace distribution to determine the trend.
Boring in short.

Give it up and don't try to fool people's heads.

Let's wait for the results of experiments, it's never too late to quit.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Let's wait for the results of the experiments, It's never too late to quit.

Why wait?
It's enough to run it in the tester.
But the trouble is, neither you, nor Mikhail (whom I want to call Oleg for some reason)) know how to use the tester for some very mysterious reason.
 
By the way, if this goes on (demo), not bad
 
I could actually learn how to use a tester. And program in MQL. I just don't see the need for it for myself. I'm interested in keeping the algorithmic part isolated from the terminal, and from the system it's spinning in. That's the reason for my reluctance to get into MQL. I'm more comfortable in testing when I'm in full control of what's going on, when I know and understand every comma in the program implementing the test - and Python suits me fine in this respect. For algorithm development, Mathcad is perfectly fine.
 
Mikhael1983:
I actually could learn to use the tester. And program in MQL. I just don't see the need for it. I'm interested in keeping the algorithmic part isolated from the terminal, and from the system it's spinning around in. That's the reason for my reluctance to get into MQL. I'm more comfortable in testing when I'm in full control of what's going on, when I know and understand every comma in the program implementing the test - and Python suits me fine in this respect. For algorithm development, on the other hand, Mathcad is completely fine.
Python is good, except for the speed.
And speed is exactly what's important, especially in trading.
Therefore, using it as a substitute for Mql5 is not wise.


 
Mikhael1983:
Mathcad is perfectly fine for algorithm development.

You are simply stuck in the past.
Mathsad is a very outdated and inefficient algorithm development tool.

 
Nikolai Semko:

And speed is exactly what's important, especially in trading.


I don't agree, accuracy is important in trading.

 
Nikolai Semko:

You are simply stuck in the past.
Mathsad is a very outdated and inefficient tool for algorithm development.


The shovel is also an obsolete tool, but humanity uses it.

 
Sergey Gridnev:


I don't agree, accuracy is important in trading.

Accuracy is also important.
And being accurate is very difficult with dynamic typing.

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