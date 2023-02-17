Experiment - page 114
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And you show me the capabilities of the MA-Shares using monitoring, rather than claiming it without proof, or better yet, wait for the results of my and Michael's experiments. Why traders do not get rich using MA MA and other strategies?
This is what we are talking about. This is just child's play. And Mashki and PNB are in fact approximation of Gauss-Laplace distribution to determine the trend.
Boring in short.
Give it up and don't mess with people's heads.
That's what we're talking about. This is child's play. And Mashki and your PNB, which is essentially an approximation of the Gauss-Laplace distribution to determine the trend.
Boring in short.
Give it up and don't try to fool people's heads.
Let's wait for the results of experiments, it's never too late to quit.
Let's wait for the results of the experiments, It's never too late to quit.
I actually could learn to use the tester. And program in MQL. I just don't see the need for it. I'm interested in keeping the algorithmic part isolated from the terminal, and from the system it's spinning around in. That's the reason for my reluctance to get into MQL. I'm more comfortable in testing when I'm in full control of what's going on, when I know and understand every comma in the program implementing the test - and Python suits me fine in this respect. For algorithm development, on the other hand, Mathcad is completely fine.
Mathcad is perfectly fine for algorithm development.
You are simply stuck in the past.
Mathsad is a very outdated and inefficient algorithm development tool.
I don't agree, accuracy is important in trading.
You are simply stuck in the past.
Mathsad is a very outdated and inefficient tool for algorithm development.
The shovel is also an obsolete tool, but humanity uses it.
I don't agree, accuracy is important in trading.
Accuracy is also important.
And being accurate is very difficult with dynamic typing.