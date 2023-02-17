Experiment - page 119
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Well, fix it.
Renat, then it won't be 100% algotrading, but by signal real, balance + equity = more than 50% profit, better not to touch it, let it trade itself.
Fix it.
Especially for you, just for you:
Z.S. Really, it's ridiculous...
I gave a direct link here. Search for it and you will find it. If you can't find it, I can send it to you on request. I am not very good at hiding and opening, and I am not very familiar with the signal service.
No one will go to the "shake things up" :-)
your signals have two states: public or not (for some reason).
There is no reason to discussnon-public signals on the forum. In general, the direct route to banishment
It is with strategies / robots more variations, but most lead to the "hide the signal because the drain is inevitable" ---
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by the way you didn't answer about "sampling depth"
It would also be nice to be able to somehow proufy that the NSP is being traded and not something else under the guise of NSP trolling for the sake of trolling.
Yes.
A very different strategy can be fed under the 'PNB' sauce.
no one is going to go to "shake things up" :-)
Signals have two states: public, or (for reasons) not public
There is no point in discussingnon-public signals on the forum in any way.
I sincerely believed and still believe that the signal is public. If it isn't, tell me what I should do.
no one is going to go to "shake things up" :-)
Signals have two states: public, or (for reasons) not public
It makes no sense to discussnon-public signals on the forum in any way. In general, the direct route to banishment
The more strategies/robots have more variations, but most of them lead to "hide the signal because you will inevitably get lost".
No, this is some kind of petty nagging.
The link he posted:https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1137754
Yes. A completely different strategy could be fed under the 'PNB' sauce.
It is, indeed, possible. I have nothing to argue with here. The only thing left to do is to compare the style of trading itself, because the PNB philosophy is all about catching trends.