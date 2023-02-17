Experiment - page 118
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Comrade Renat has gone so far as to directly deny what one can simply see with one's own eyes directly. Isn't that a sign of hysteria?
I'm looking at the signal, there's a percentage written on it.
You'd better watch out.
I'm looking at the signal, there's a percentage written on it.
You'd better watch it.
You'd better watch out.
firstly, it seems to be "hidden", maybe it's more convenient to lie :-)
Secondly, the fundamental parameter of the PNB is the "sample", how many samples do you have?
We will use it to judge when you think the result is worthy of attention and when you are ready for tomatoes.
So far, it is ready for tomatoes.
And there you go again, Yusuf. Wishful thinking and randomness as a tendency is your personal thing.
First of all, it seems to be "hidden", maybe it's more convenient to lie :-)
I gave a direct link here. Search for it and you will find it. If you can't find it, I can send it to you on request. I am not very good at hiding and opening, and I am not very familiar with the signal service.
I'm looking at the signal, it says the percentage
I even feel a little sorry for you. Shocking hysteria )