Experiment - page 118

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Mikhael1983:

Comrade Renat has gone so far as to directly deny what one can simply see with one's own eyes directly. Isn't that a sign of hysteria?

I'm looking at the signal, there's a percentage written on it.
You don't have to pour on and lie without blushing, OK?
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
I'm looking at the signal, there's a percentage written on it.

You'd better watch out.


 
Renat Akhtyamov:
I'm looking at the signal, there's a percentage written on it.
You don't have to pour on and lie without blushing, OK?
 
Mikhael1983:

You'd better watch it.

What does it say where the percentages are?
Yusuf there is minus 20%, for example, although the rn is already rejoicing here
Is he jubilant or something else, I don't get it.
 
Mikhael1983:

You'd better watch out.


firstly, it seems to be "hidden", maybe it's more convenient to lie :-)

Secondly, the fundamental parameter of the PNB is the "sample", how many samples do you have?

We will use it to judge when you think the result is worthy of attention and when you are ready for tomatoes.

So far, it is ready for tomatoes.

And there you go again, Yusuf. Wishful thinking and randomness as a tendency is your personal thing.

 
Where the interest is the balance.

I'm talking about the profit. Which I can lock in with one click and it will show up in your percentages.
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

First of all, it seems to be "hidden", maybe it's more convenient to lie :-)

I gave a direct link here. Search for it and you will find it. If you can't find it, I can send it to you on request. I am not very good at hiding and opening, and I am not very familiar with the signal service.

 
Mikhael1983:
Where the interest is the balance.

I'm talking about the profit. Which I can lock in with one click and it will show up in your percentages.
Well, fix it.
 
I've got a Yusuf file somewhere, then I didn't get around to winning it, so I'll give it a spin =)
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
I'm looking at the signal, it says the percentage
You don't have to pour on and lie without blushing, OK?

I even feel a little sorry for you. Shocking hysteria )


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