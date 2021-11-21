Full-featured robot for MT5 - page 3
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I see only three options:
1. The robot is profitable
2. The robot is sometimes profitable, sometimes unprofitable. i.e. the result is nothing
3. The robot is unprofitable
In any case, it is sabotage
If the author is doing it out of the goodness of his heart, he must be secretly in the hands of foreign intelligence service
Author! Stop sabotage immediately!!!
And underachievers should check the text in Word!
Best wishes for good health and prosperity
Option 1.
What's subversive about it?
Run the robot and everything will be clear to you. You have the source text for that. Why are you guessing by coffee grounds? Just to chat on the forum about nothing? :)
In 23 years, most likely the state is done
Just show it and move on
:) Do you want a 23 year run in minutes to show you? Just kidding.
Working out only with the "somersault" algorithm = counter-trend signals only.
Term 15.02-04.03
======================================= ALPARI
optimz 2021.03.05 16:55:11.042 RobotNYC (XAUUSD,M1) <ANALYSIS>ALL: PRF=1293 |POZ=165 PLUS=136 MINUS=29 |WIN:<65%> |P/P=7 |KRK=9/10=19 (MRKT=0 |MrkPRF=0)
SPRED 2021.03.05 17:00:06.657 RobotNYC (XAUUSD,M1) <ANALYSIS>ALL: PRF=1306 |POZ=161 PLUS=134 MINUS=27 |WIN:<66%> |P/P=8 |KRK=9/10=19 (MRKT=0 |MrkPRF=0)
======================================= BDS
optimz 2021.03.05 16:39:00.902 RobotNYC (XAUUSD,M1) <ANALYSIS>ALL: PRF=1193 |POZ=168 PLUS=141 MINUS=27 |WIN:<68%> |P/P=7 |KRK=10/11=21 (MRKT=0 |MrkPRF=0)
SPRED 2021.03.05 16:48:38.049 RobotNYC (XAUUSD,M1) <ANALYSIS>ALL: PRF=294 |POZ=34 PLUS=29 MINUS=5 |WIN:<71%> |P/P=8 |KRK=10/11=21 (MRKT=0 |MrkPRF=0)
SPRED mode (I know it's spelled spread - this is for spell lovers :)) = it switches off opening of positions when the spread exceeds a reasonable level.
This is a screenshot of the run. The signals are marked with arrows quite big and bold :) Same in step-by-step mode, but in step-by-step mode :)
Same in the market but in market mode.
Step-by-step run does not differ from the market work but in step-by-step mode the bar is moved by mouse, while in market mode it is the market itself :)
This is a screenshot of the run. The signals are marked with arrows quite big and bold :) Same in step-by-step mode, but in step-by-step mode :)
Same in the market but in market mode.
Cheers to us.
:) Shall I show you a 23-year run on the minutes? Joke of humour.
..........................................Good health to us.
Enough for the last 3 months with a graph of balance and funds. Results
Enough for the last 3 months with a graph of balance and funds. Totals
By installing the robots, you can get the totals for any period, in the run mode, in this form:
<ANALYSIS>ALL: PRF=1293 |POZ=165 PLUS=136 MINUS=29 |WIN:<65%> |P/P=7 |KRK=9/10=19 (MRKT=0 |MrkPRF=0)
is for the period 15.02-04.03.2021.
Profit is points
P/P= pips, plus/minus= positive and negative pips. P/P= pips per position. KRK=number of "somersaults" - changes of trends. There were 9 down trend reversals and 10 up trend reversals here.
Only the counter-trend system is enabled, therefore trades against the trend, as you have noticed. When the trend system is enabled you will not understand what is going on at all :)
Each trade can be viewed in step-by-step mode=opening, stop and take modifications, closing. You can see how it works in the market, at the end of the day see the same day in the history. Find the differences :)
Or is it better to send you a report on paper and you will believe it more?
I looked at the picture. Judging by the arrows, the price goes up, the robot sells, the price goes down, the robot buys. It is a common trader, the third variant. The simplest diversion. I was afraid of the worst diversion of the first option
Only the counter-trend system is on, so trades against the trend, as you have noticed. If you turn on the trend system, you won't understand what's going on at all :)
TOTALS are also shown on this "somersault" system only. As you can see, you are not losing :)
Turn on a demo account in the market and wait a week, then discuss the result. Or if you don't have patience do a run in any period.)
Do not forget that the better timeframe is M1, well, or M5, it runs faster and the transactions are 5 times less :) with approximately the same profitability.
Only the counter-trend system is on, so trades against the trend, as you have noticed. If you turn on the trend system, you won't understand what's going on at all :)
TOTALS are also shown on this "somersault" system only. As you can see, you are not losing :)
Turn on a demo account in the market and wait a week, then discuss the result. Or if you don't have patience do a run in any period.)
Remember, the M1 timeframe is better, or maybe M5, it runs faster and trades 5 times less :) with approximately the same profitability.
I don't know how and where to set it. The default does not open anything.
Can you share the .set file? I don't know how or where to configure anything. The default does not open anything.
This is a profile file. Install it and click on "Run and analyse systems". Get the data and arrows for the set period (01-05.03). You can set any period and run by pressing "Run and System Analysis".
In order to work in the market, set "HISTORY: PATTERN SEARCH ON" =false.
I have attached the screenshots of the robot's appearance in autotrading and manual mode. It is switched by pressing "OFF AUTTR" button, autotrading is switched back ON... on the manual trading panel.
(Market mode is unlikely to work in the tester, as the tester is already built in, and the test mode you have on screen-all the more so. You won't be running an internal tester in an external tester:) )
This is the profile file. Install it and press "Run and analyse systems". Get the data and arrows for the set period (01-05.03). You can set any period and run by pressing "Run and System Analysis".
In order to work in the market, set "HISTORY: PATTERN SEARCH ON" =false.
I have attached the screenshots of the robot's appearance in autotrading and manual mode. It is switched by pressing "OFF AUTTR" button, autotrading is switched back ON... on the manual trading panel.
(Market mode is unlikely to work in the tester, as the tester is already built in, and the test mode you have on screen-all the more so. You won't be running an internal tester in an external tester:) )
Thanks! I'll give it a try now