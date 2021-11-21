Full-featured robot for MT5
What did you find suspicious about that?
I just forgot to delete my entries, which have nothing to do with the robot. :)
The robot can operate on a network of slave accounts as a master. But this is an optional feature.
Good health to us.
What did you find suspicious about that?
I just forgot to delete my entries, which have nothing to do with the robot. :)
The robot can operate on a network of slave accounts as a master. But this is an optional feature.
Good health to us.
It's all very convoluted - I certainly don't dare to install it. Thanks for the work, of course, but probably in vain - if you give.
What about "love your neighbour as yourself"? :)
Everything happens by the Law of Universe's Freedom: "According to your faith be it done to you".
Do you believe that the Giver can only give what is good for himself?
It is your faith...
Good health to us.
What about "love your neighbour as yourself"? :)
Everything happens by the Law of Universe's Freedom: "According to your faith be it done to you".
Do you believe that the Giver can only give what is good for himself?
It is your faith...
Health to us.
You are probably so lost - that you have gone to a sect.
:)
"On faith" is spelled together = probably.
What do you want? Not to install a robot? Then don't.
You want to understand why "gift"? So I told you - I'm many years old and I don't want the fruits of many years to "rot with me".
I can show you how it works in Skype, in the screen demonstration mode, if you do not understand that by disabling the WebRequest service, the Expert Advisor cannot transmit any of your secrets from your computer to the outside.
Let's either deal with the EA or leave my motives for this suggestion alone...
Yes, there are "ulterior motives" - I want to find partners who can continue the business and help to improve it.
Good health to us.
:)
"On faith" is spelled together = probably.
What do you want? Not to install a robot? Then don't.
You want to understand why "gift"? So I told you - I'm many years old and I don't want the fruits of many years to "rot with me".
I can show you how it works in Skype, in the screen demonstration mode, if you do not understand that by disabling the WebRequest service, the Expert Advisor cannot transmit any of your secrets from your computer to the outside.
Let's either deal with the EA or leave my motives for this suggestion alone...
Yes, there are "ulterior motives" - I want to find partners who can continue the business and help to improve it.
Health to us.
There are so many experts out there - and written in a very simple way and will bring more profit . - How not to complicate or add all sorts of nonsense to the code, it will not, earn as we want.
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As for my writing - well, I am a dunce, so I can not communicate with you now?
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The Expert has what task - to open and close pro control. He may be alone on all tasks! But the signal he receives either by hand or from the Indicator.
So, there is no need to complicate the Expert Advisor - just let the Indicator perform its task, it is like an artificial intelligence - to find the right signals.
It's okay to communicate, I'm a double-header myself. :)
All the best to you.
Good health to us.
It's okay to communicate, I'm a double-header myself. :)
All the best to you.
Good health to us.
All the best to you too!
Only M5 and M1 (M1 is better).
No parametric adjustments.
Build-in runner-analyzer.
This is the fruit of 23 years of robotics development.
It contains weekly corrections based on the results of the week.
Feel free to use it.
I see only three options:
1. The robot is profitable
2. The robot is sometimes profitable, sometimes unprofitable. i.e. the result is nothing
3. The robot is losing
In any case, it is sabotage to post it
If the author is doing it out of the goodness of his heart, he must be secretly in the hands of foreign intelligence service
Author! Stop sabotage immediately!!!
And underachievers should check the text in Word!
Best wishes for good health and prosperity
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Market-adaptive full-featured robot (opening, maintaining and closing positions) for MT5.
Only M5 and M1 (M1 is best).
No parametric adjustments.
Build-in runner-analyzer.
The fruit of 23 years of robot development.
It contains weekly corrections based on the results of the week.
Enjoyit at your leisure.