Full-featured robot for MT5 - page 4
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These are the kind of questions you need to ask before you do a project.
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I started working on robots in 2002. No one was asking these questions back then... robots just didn't exist yet. (in mass distribution:).
I posted our development because it is a Christian project and its "slogan" is the Law of the Universe that Jesus revealed to us. This law is formulated as follows: "The greater of you shall be your servant.
The purpose of the project - to ensure financial independence for as many people as possible. After all, free from the race for daily bread one gives free fruit for the benefit of all. Here is our fruit with the "slogan" = Love thy neighbour as thyself.
No one knows me and our micro-team, so the English are unlikely to like your repost. :) I don't have diplomas or awards from intercity robotics contests... alas :)
I've laid out the code. What is stopping us from discussing it? There are many systems, systems and subsystems, each doing its own thing. And in general - a pose (or several, sometimes multidirectional ones) is opened, accompanied and closed. The hedging (locking) system is not working yet.
Good health to us.
wo, a bit advanced - but no understanding yet.
Thank you! I'll give it a try.
Good luck. I can show you on skype if you like. It'll take 5 minutes and it'll be much clearer, won't it?
wo, a little progress - but no understanding yet.
This is you in market trading mode. The market stands still and the robot has nothing to do :) It's waiting for new bars to come in...
This is you in market trading mode. The market stands still and the robot has nothing to do :) It's waiting for new bars to come...
I don't know what to do with the Bitcoin - it's stretching the bars - I'll have to try it out tomorrow
I don't understand it right away, until you touch it you don't understand.
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another window popped up
on bitcoin - the bars are stretching - tomorrow I will have to practise
I don't understand it right away, until you touch it with your hands, you don't understand.
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another window popped up
On BITK and other exotics you need to enter code to switch from standard forexSymbolInfoInteger. At most what is set up is gold. BITK has the strongest spreads and is not suitable for intraday speculation. They buy bitcoins on recessions and wait for months to grow - that is the whole "strategy" :) But profitable, no doubt about it.
It's better to look at gold. Only the "somersault" subsystem is included in the robot - it is good for pairs with an unstable trend, as it trades at the end of the trend against it.
On BITC and other exotics, you need to enter code to switch from the standard forexSymbolInfoInteger. The maximum that is configured is gold. Bitcoin has the strongest spreads and is not suitable for intraday speculation. They buy bitcoins on recessions and wait for months to grow - that is the whole "strategy" :) But profitable, no doubt about it.
Thank you! Good health to you and your families!
I will train on Monday - I'll keep you posted on my studies of your Expert Advisor.
Thank you ! Health to you and your loved ones !
I will practice on Monday - I will keep you posted, my learning on your Expert.
:) Agreed.
Still, put me on Skype and I will show you what the robot can do in 5 minutes "lecture" :) :)
All the best.
here are the parameters supplied for March 1-5.and the result of the run for that period in the "experts" tab
Thank you!
The thing is, the code is very big and I don't even compile such a thing until I reread the listing after I see the test
Thank you!
The thing is, the code is very big and I don't even compile such a thing until I reread the listing after I see the test
As you like. The code contains a lot of different subsystems and is written in a rather messy way :) thoughts ran ahead. We will gradually clean up the code and make it more readable and understandable. It will not take us 23 years :) months will suffice.