Full-featured robot for MT5 - page 2
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I see only three options:
1. The robot is profitable
2. The robot is sometimes profitable, sometimes unprofitable. i.e. the result is nothing
3. The robot is unprofitable
In any case, it is sabotage
If the author is doing it out of the goodness of his heart, he must be secretly in the hands of foreign intelligence service
Author! Stop sabotage immediately!!!
And underachievers should check the text in Word!
Best wishes for good health and prosperity.
Word why - there is an immediate suggestion to correct, I seem to correct - but as you can see, the correction tips do not always correct exactly what you want to say.
Word has a more powerful system for checking spelling: grammar, punctuation and other errors. Here it's just a cursory spell-checker
Word has a more powerful system for checking spelling: grammar, punctuation and other errors. And here it's just a cursory check.
I'm not a writer - I don't like to write a line or two.
Market-adaptive full-featured robot (opening, maintaining and closing positions) for MT5.
Only M5 and M1 (M1 is best).
No parametric adjustments.
Build-in runner-analyzer.
The fruit of 23 years of robot development.
It contains weekly corrections based on the results of the week.
Enjoyit at your leisure.
In 23 years, most likely the state is done
Just show it and move on
And where is our favourite robot monitoring or backtests? )
Backtesting is built in. It is possible to switch the robot into backtesting mode and see the recently processed signal in step-by-step mode. This is also convenient for debugging. You can also perform a history run. The robot is specialized on M1 and M5 only. Therefore, bear in mind that running of a month on M1 takes about 20 minutes on Corei7.
Switch to backtesting: In menu "Options" set " PATTERN SEARCH ON" to true.
Specify time FROM and BEFORE and step-by-step or 0=stepless run. OR "SEARCH array (in hours)"=will be step-by-step or full run from current time in the market in NUMBER of hours specified
It is possible to set "START" time and set 0 in "SESSION END" to run from history to market.
Backtesting is built in. It is possible to switch the robot into backtesting mode and see the recently processed signal in step-by-step mode. This is also convenient for debugging. You can also run it through the history. The robot is specialized on M1 and M5 only. Therefore, bear in mind that running of a month on M1 takes about 20 minutes on Corei7.
Switch to backtesting: In menu "Options" set " PATTERN SEARCH ON" to true.
Specify time FROM and BEFORE and step-by-step or 0=stepless run. OR "SEARCH array (in hours)"=will be step-by-step or full run from current time in the market in NUMBER of hours specified
It is possible to set "START" time and set 0 in "SESSION END" to run from history to market.
how does it work? what do i need to turn on or off for the process to work? nothing happens by default
The market stands and the robot stands. It's best to work on GOLD, which it has been honing its skills on. Now you can switch to HISTORY mode (backtesting) and see how it works in stepwise mode or on a period. See the post on this topic.
is there a screenshot of the test?
here are the parameters supplied for March 1-5.and the result of the run for this period in the "experts" tab